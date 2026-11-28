Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi recalled how Hanuman Ansh initially struggled to pick up but gradually gained momentum.

He recalled how the film initially struggled to find an audience but, once it picked up, continued its successful run, which he described as the “divine magic” of the Lord.

During a conversation on the music reality show Indian Idol Legends Return, lyricist Manoj Muntashir asked Dr. Vishal about the film’s journey and how it went from not working in its initial days to gaining momentum and eventually not stopping.

“Main apne chote bhai se puchna chahta hoon ki jab yeh film aayi toh kuch din chali nahi aur jab ek baar chali toh phir rukhi nahi, yeh maya kya thi prabhu?” (I want to ask my younger brother that when this film came, it did not run for a few days, and once it started running, it did not stop. What was this divine play, Prabhu?)

Dr. Vishal said the turnaround was indeed a divine play, which first made the team realise that they were not in control of everything. He recalled that one night he came across a post by Maharaj ji which told him to complete his work and leave the rest to the divine.

“Maya toh haan prabhu ki thi ki humko sabse pehle dikhaya ki actually aap sab kuch nahi ho. Phir ek raat ko mujhe ek post Maharaj ji ki dikhayi deti hai, usme tha ki tu apna kaam pura kar baaki main dekh lunga. Toh mujhe laga ki kya kaam reh gaya bhai. Toh main office aaya, aur maine meri team ko bola ki yaar kya karein, hum log kal se promote karne film chale.” (Yes, it truly was the Lord's divine play, showing us first that we are not in control of everything. Then one night, I saw a post of Maharaj ji that read, ‘You complete your work, I will take care of the rest.’ I wondered what work was left undone. So I came to the office and told my team, ‘Let's go out and promote the film starting tomorrow.’)

He added, “25 theatres mein film bachi hai; pehle dhai sau theatre the, 25 theatres mein toh jaa hi sakte hain na, toh 25 theatres, 25 cities, we will go to every theatre till the time the film is in the last theatre.” (The film is still running in 25 theatres; earlier it was in 250 theatres, we can at least visit 25 theatres, 25 theatres, 25 cities, we will go to every theatre until the film is in the very last one)

The team then began its journey on August 15 from Surat, travelling from one city to another and personally visiting theatres where the film was still screening.

“15 August ko Independence day wala project humne Surat se prarambh kiya, har roz paanch-chhe ghante drive karte the, wahan do-chaar theatres explore karte the, raat mein jaake roz check-in check-out, everyday one city. Surat se shuru kiya, vaha se Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot chalte rahe aur humari yatra ruki Banaras mein.” (On August 15, we began this Independence Day tour from Surat. Every day we would drive for five to six hours, visit two to four theatres there, check in and check out every night, one city every single day. We started from Surat, went on to Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and our journey concluded in Banaras)

Dr. Vishal addrd, “Paanch states consistently, everyday one city karke humko pata hi nahi chala film kahan se kahan chali gayi. Toh maya toh prabhu ki hai par woh aapko samay-samay par karm karne ke liye, action lene ke liye prerit karte rehte hain. Bina karm ke nahi hota kuch.” (Travelling consistently across five states, covering one city every day, we didn't even realise how the film skyrocketed from where it was. So while it is the Lord's divine grace, He keeps inspiring you from time to time to do your duty and take action. Nothing happens without effort)

Dr. Vishal further said, “Yeh alag baat hai ki jo safalta mili hai usme kiska haath hai hum nahi jaante, par hume vishwas hai ki Hanuman ji ka haath hai aur Neeb Karori Baba ka haath hai.” (It's another matter that we don't know whose hand is behind the success we received, but we have faith that it is the blessing of Hanuman ji and Neeb Karori Baba)

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, released on August 7, 2026.

It was made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, and the film initially opened to a lukewarm response, earning only around Rs 10 lakh on its first day and about Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks.

However, strong word-of-mouth gradually changed its fortunes, and the film went on to become a surprise blockbuster, eventually crossing Rs 450 crore worldwide. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, along with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

–IANS

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