Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor was seen trying to make a quick exit from the venue after attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai.

A video shows the actress appearing to avoid attention from fans who were trying to approach her for selfies.

A video of the actress from the concert which is now doing the rounds on social media, shows Karisma attending Diljit's Mumbai concert on November 27.

She was seen having a gala time during the evening, dancing and grooving to the singer's popular tracks with her friends. The actress was dressed in a casual black outfit, with her hair left open. Many videos from the venue captured Karisma enjoying the music and soaking in the concert atmosphere.

In the video, Karisma, at one point, appears to notice someone recording her from a distance on a mobile phone. She is immediately seen moving behind the person accompanying her and appeared to quietly point out that she is being recorded.

For the uninitiated, Diljit's Mumbai concert was part of his AURA India Tour 2026 and saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sanya Malhotra also joined Diljit on stage for an impromptu dance, while Avneet Kaur, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Jasmine Bhasin, Sussanne Khan and others were also spotted at the event.

For the uninitiated, Diljit shares a warm bond with the Kapoor sisters. Diljit has repeatedly spoken about his admiration for Kareena Kapoor and has described her as one of his favourite actors.Diljit and Kareena have worked together in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz and Crew.

–IANS

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