Sonipat, Nov 28 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) commemorated Constitution Day 2026 with an International Convention on ‘Constitutionalism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Transforming Courts, Rights & Governance’.

The unprecedented three-day Convention brought together renowned constitutional experts, AI industry leaders, jurists, judges, legal practitioners, corporate leaders, academics and international delegates in one of the most comprehensive deliberations on artificial intelligence and its implications for constitutionalism.

The Convention examined how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping constitutional values and institutional responsibilities. Its programme connected fundamental questions of justice, liberty, equality and human dignity with the practical challenges confronting courts, governments, businesses, universities and citizens.

Spread across three days, the Convention featured 40 thematic parallel sessions, in addition to the inaugural and valedictory sessions. The programme comprised 216 panellists, as well as 40 moderators and presenters, who deliberated on contemporary issues concerning AI.

The Convention commenced with a special address by Justice Antonio H. Benjamin, Minister (Justice), Superior Court of Justice, Brazil.

In his remarks, he noted: “India sets an inspiring example through the strength and substance of its Constitution as well as its commitment to upholding it as an instrument of justice, public welfare and social transformation. It is important to speak about artificial intelligence and the transformation of courts, rights, and governance given the pace of generative AI. Some AI developments can be overtaken in a matter of days, which is a risky scenario. Artificial intelligence can help us understand the law, apply it more effectively, and make it more accessible. Everything we are doing in AI will need to be done through constitutional systems. It can make decisions harder to challenge, and vulnerable people facing exclusion may find it difficult to protect their rights. It is our duty to build walls around the detriments of AI.”

Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India, delivered the Presidential Address and said, “Constitutionalism is older than any written constitution. At its heart lies one idea that all power, however legitimate in its origin, must be limited, accountable and exercised for reasons that can be examined. The framers of the Constitution understood this deeply. Today, AI is a new form of power. In a new language, the Constitution does not need to be rewritten for the age of AI, but it does need to be read afresh. Each enduring commitment to dignity, to equality, to reason, to accountability must now be extended further. Privacy is a fundamental right, as is the protection of dignity and reputation. Personal data, Physical recognition, Predictive profiling, and behavioural targeting are, by their nature, intrusions into this zone. Deepfakes, synthetic images and voices created without consent strike at both. They can destroy a reputation overnight, especially for women. The law must respond swiftly here.”

The Constitution Day Lecture was delivered by Prof. Jeffrey Rosen, Professor of Law at The George Washington University Law School and CEO Emeritus of the National Constitution Center.

Emphasising the significance of constitutionalism, Prof. Rosen noted: “The Indian Constitution was written to expand democracy through universal suffrage. If constitutionalism has to do justice, then the basic principle is that all power must be limited. We need to think more urgently about how to limit power in the age of AI. On social media, posts based on passion travel further and faster than those based on reason. Citizens are getting their opinions from algorithmic filter bubbles and echo chambers, rather than primary sources. As a result, they're embracing more and more extreme versions of what they're already inclined to believe.”

He also drew attention to the risks associated with AI, noting, “The authors of The AI express concern that artificial intelligence could enable individuals to acquire unprecedented and unjustified concentrations of power. AI, however, could fundamentally change this dynamic by making such concentration of power possible on an entirely different scale.”

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “Every year on Constitution Day, we organise an international convention on the Constitution with different themes, purposes and vision. Today, we are gathered at this unique event to discuss Constitutionalism in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Every government around the world, corporations and companies, business enterprises, non-governmental organisations, think tanks, and institutions such as the United Nations are all examining the impact of AI. There are many concerns, but also excitement and enthusiasm, about understanding and navigating the world of technology which will influence some of the most important, consequential issues facing humanity. What is indisputable is that artificial intelligence is going to dramatically change the way human beings live.”

The intellectual breadth of the programme can be understood through 12 broad thematic groupings which include: Constitutional foundations and transformation: These examine constitutionalism in the algorithmic age, comparative constitutional responses, constitutional morality, global norm formation, constitutional amendments, constitutional identity, human dignity and human agency; Courts, public administration and the exercise of state power: Topics include judicial accountability, digital justice, criminal justice and predictive policing, administrative law, biometrics, surveillance and urban infrastructure; Rights, equality and inclusion: These address privacy and autonomy, digital inequality, children and education, gender justice, digital labour, disability inclusion and the future of human rights institutions; Democracy, information and public knowledge: Discussions cover freedom of speech, deepfakes, generative AI and authorship, elections, and open-source technologies and digital commons; Regulation, markets and corporate responsibility: These explore data sovereignty, comparative AI governance, Big Tech, competition, corporate governance, cybersecurity, ethical AI and financial technologies and Sectoral applications and research responsibilities: These connect AI with intellectual property and creativity, digital health, climate constitutionalism, armed conflict, and university research ethics.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof. (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, underscored the transformative role of legal education in fostering critical inquiry, intellectual engagement and a commitment to social justice.

Articulating the institutional vision of Jindal Global Law School, she remarked, “Our aspiration is to remain a place where law is never treated as settled, where learning is never stripped of its joy, where scholarship engages the world rather than retreats from it and where the possibility of a more just, humane and equitable society is never beyond imagination. That, we believe, is the promise of Jindal Global Law School.”

Prof. Sidharth Chauhan, Associate Professor, Associate Dean and Director, Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation, said, “On Constitution Day, I want us to reflect on the responsibility that we carry as the inheritors of this great document and the duty we bear. Every generation before us has shaped the Constitution to meet its time. What will be our contribution? Will we fight to protect free speech in this digital age? Will we demand stronger rights for our workers and economic justice? The very foundations of our constitutional democracies are being reshaped by technologies that are increasingly capable of influencing how we think, communicate, work, access justice, and exercise our freedoms. Artificial intelligence is no longer simply a question of technological innovation. It has become a question of constitutional consequence.”

Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University, delivered the concluding address and said, “The International Convention provides an important platform to deliberate on how we can balance the opportunities and challenges emerging from Artificial Intelligence while safeguarding constitutional values and the ethos of constitutionalism. Through diverse, interdisciplinary and global perspectives, we hope to address critical questions, explore meaningful solutions and reaffirm our collective responsibility to uphold constitutional principles in the age of AI”.

The Convention, comprising 40 parallel sessions across 12 broad thematic areas, examined the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and the significance it holds for constitutionalism.

The Convention will conclude with a valedictory address by Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, University Lecturer at Princeton University and Former President of the Centre for Policy Research.

--IANS

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