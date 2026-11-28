Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Shergill, who will next be seen in ‘Pyaade’ with Pranutan Bahl, called the film an “interesting project” for him because of the world it creates and the character I got to explore.

The film’s trailer was recently unveiled at a special launch event in Mumbai. Presented by Shining Moon Pictures, the event was attended by lead actors Jimmy and Pranutan, along with writer-director Shekhar S. Jha and producer Rinku Singh.

Jimmy shared: “Pyaade was an interesting project for me because of the world it creates and the character I got to explore. As an actor, I always look for stories that give me something new to discover, and this film offered that opportunity.”

“Working with Shekhar and the entire team was a wonderful experience. Now that the trailer is out, I am looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with the film.”

As per a statement, the trailer offers a peek into the world of Pyaade, introducing audiences to its characters and setting the tone for the story. With Jimmy bringing his trademark screen presence and Pranutan adding her own charm and individuality, the film brings together two performers from different generations of cinema.

Pranutan said, “Being part of Pyaade has been a truly special experience. Every character teaches you something, and this one allowed me to explore a different side of myself as an actor. Sharing screen space with Jimmy sir was also a great learning experience.”

“We have put a lot of heart into this film, and I am excited that audiences finally get a glimpse of what we have created.”

For writer-director Shekhar S. Jha, the film marks an opportunity to bring his vision and storytelling sensibilities to the screen. Producer Rinku Singh, who has backed the project under the Shining Moon Pictures banner, was also present at the event, celebrating the team’s collective effort.

Writer-Director Shekhar S. Jha said, “Pyaade is a story that has been very close to my heart. As a filmmaker, the biggest joy is when the vision you have imagined on paper finally comes alive on screen.”

“Jimmy and Pranutan brought so much depth and honesty to their respective characters. I am grateful to the entire cast and crew for trusting my vision and giving their best to the film. The trailer is just a glimpse of what we have in store for audiences.”

Producer Rinku Singh said, “Bringing Pyaade to life has been a journey filled with passion, dedication and teamwork. We believed in this story from the beginning and wanted to bring together the right talent to do justice to it.”

“Having Jimmy Shergill sir and Pranutan Bahl on board, along with Shekhar sir's vision, made this journey even more rewarding. We are delighted that the trailer is now out and hope audiences give the film the same love and warmth that the entire team has put into making it.”

--IANS

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