'We didn't let it go, kept on fighting' - Pant hails ROI's resilience after Irani Cup triumph

Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Rest of India captain Rishabh Pant lauded his team's relentless fight and character after pulling off a hard-fought victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup, adding that the dressing room was driven by a single-minded determination to bring the trophy back after a two-year hiatus.

Despite conceding a 41-run first-innings lead to Ranji Trophy winners Jammu and Kashmir, Rest of India staged a remarkable comeback on day four by bundling out J&K for 111 in their pursuit of 279 to claim a 167-run victory at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Sunday.

“Guys, great effort. In the last 5-7 days, we were discussing that let's play for the pride and let's play for our monogram. No matter what happens, especially in the first innings, they did a good batting effort and they took the first innings lead.

“But, in the dressing room, whatever they do, we need to focus on ourselves. Obviously, most of the time, the game went in their favour," Pant said while addressing his team at the ground, in a video posted by BCCI Domestic’s social media accounts on Sunday.

The victory coincided with Pant's 29th birthday, adding a festive air to the celebrations. “Whenever they wanted wicket, whenever they wanted runs. But, one thing for sure, our Rest of India team, we didn't let it go. We just kept on fighting with every ounce of intensity we had.

“One day, one over, one ball at a time and, everyone contributed in their own way. From last two years, we were not winning. But, we made sure that when we leave this ground, we put our name on the trophy as winners,” he added.

In the game, Pant made scores of ten and eight, though in the second innings, he came out to bat late due to a fever on day three and didn’t take the field on day four, with Sarfaraz Khan taking over as on-field captain.

In the video, Pant’s team-mates and coaches gathered around the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in chorus, while ground staff members offered their blessings and best wishes to him.

“Thanks for the gift,” a smiling Pant replied as his teammates cheered the title-winning birthday celebration, which was followed by posing with the trophy and cake-cutting ceremony in the dressing room.

--IANS

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