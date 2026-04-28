April 28, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

We committed $100 billion to build a platform that supports India’s AI growth: Jeet Adani

We committed $100 billion to build a platform that supports India’s AI growth: Jeet Adani

Visakhapatnam, April 28 (IANS) For India to lead in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), it must build infrastructure at scale within the country, and this is why we have committed $100 billion to build a platform that supports India’s AI growth, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to lay the foundation for the Google AI Data Centre here, Jeet Adani said we are building an integrated platform across energy generation, transmission, digital networks and data centres, powered by clean and reliable energy and designed for scale, speed and resilience.

“Our role is to enable the ecosystem that AI depends on. Because the future of AI will be shaped by infrastructure and enabled by energy. For AI to transform economies and societies, it must be affordable. And affordability begins with energy,” he told the gathering.

Google is going to invest $15 billion in the project, making it one of the largest foreign direct investments in India’s history.

Jeet Adani further stated that energy efficiency and scale will determine how quickly AI can move from experimentation to widespread adoption.

“As the cost of computing falls, the cost of intelligence falls. When intelligence becomes more affordable, access expands. Innovation accelerates. Growth becomes more inclusive. That is the real promise of AI,” he noted.

India is building the infrastructure that could one day power the world’s digital intelligence, and the Adani Group and Google Cloud, which are constructing a huge $15 billion AI data centre campus -- the largest outside the United States -- marks a turning point.

Developed with leading partners like AdaniConneX, it will be built with the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products like Search, Workspace, and YouTube.

According to Jeet Adani, India will architect intelligence and India will democratise intelligence by expanding access to it.

“Because the true power of AI will be measured by how widely it can be used. And that journey begins here,” he added.

“Just as Bengaluru defined India’s technology revolution, Visakhapatnam is going to anchor India’s AI revolution. Visakhapatnam is positioning itself to help define that future,” Jeet Adani noted.

Today, India stands at approximately 1.3 GW of data centre capacity.

“Just for context, here in Visakhapatnam, we are envisioning nearly 1 GW in a single location. That contrast reflects the scale of transformation ahead. India is entering a new league of AI infrastructure. India’s advantage is very clear. Trust. Execution. And most importantly, energy,” he emphasised.

--IANS

na/dpb

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