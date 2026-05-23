Karishma Tanna shares glimpses of her beautiful Tulu baby shower ceremony

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna has shared the details of her baby shower ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a joint post with her husband Varun Bangera. The video in the post captured moments from the Bayake, a Tulu baby shower ceremony.

They also penned a long note in the caption, as they wrote, “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby”.

“A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together”, they added.

Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in an intimate yet glamorous Mumbai ceremony attended by close friends and family. Varun Bangera is a Mumbai-based real-estate businessman associated with VB Corp. The couple had reportedly dated Karishma privately for several months before their engagement in Dubai in 2021.

The couple’s wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings on social media because of its pastel aesthetic and beachside setting.

The actress wore a powder-pink lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, paired with custom polki jewellery, while Varun complemented her in an ivory sherwani with pink accents. Their wedding hashtag, “#KarGotHerVar”, trended heavily online during the festivities.

--IANS

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