Tulsi Gabbard resigns as US Intelligence chief

Washington, May 23 (IANS) Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, on Friday resigned from her position, citing her husband's ill-health.

"I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for the last year-and-a-half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation effective from June 30. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle." Gabbard said in her resignation letter addressed to the US President Donald Trump.

She said that while significant progress has been made at the ODNI in advancing "uprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community", there is still important work to be done.

She noted that she is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks to avoid any disruptions for the US President and his team in leadership or momentum.

Gabbard praised her husband for his support through her deployment to East Africa on Joint Special Operations mission political campaigns and her service in the role of Director of National Intelligence.

"I cannot in good conscience ask him (my husband) to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding time-consuming position," she elaborated on her decision to step aside as the US Director of National Intelligence.

Trump responded to Gabbard's resignation on social media platform Truth Social, saying, "Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence."

"Her (Tulsi Gabbard's) wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever," the US President said.

--IANS

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