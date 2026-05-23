Trump says Iran wants nuclear deal with US

Washington, May 23 (IANS) President Donald Trump has said that Iran was eager to reach a deal with the United States but warned that Washington would continue to pressure Tehran because "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon".

Trump made the remarks on Friday at the White House during the swearing-in ceremony of new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, where he mixed economic messaging with comments on national security and America's military posture.

"We have the greatest military in the world," the US President said while discussing his administration's economic and defence policies.

Referring to Iran, Trump added, "Iran is dying to make a deal. We'll see what happens, but we hit them hard, and we had no choice because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

The US President did not provide details about possible talks with Tehran or explain what actions he was referring to when he said the US had "hit them hard". But the comments reflected his continued focus on Iran's nuclear ambitions and the broader US strategy of military and economic pressure.

Trump linked American military strength with what he described as a broader national revival driven by manufacturing investment, tariffs and economic growth.

"We're going to be submitting a military budget for $1.5 trillion," he said.

He also added that the United States was witnessing unprecedented investment and industrial expansion.

"We're building factories, car plants, everything, AI, everything all over the country," Trump said.

"Nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump added that economic growth and military power were closely connected.

He said tariffs had helped bring manufacturing back to the United States and claimed the country had secured "$18 trillion being invested in the United States" during the first 11 months of his administration.

The US President also referenced a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping while discussing US military capabilities.

"I was with President Xi, and I said to him, 'We have the greatest military in the world'," Trump said.

The remarks came as the Trump administration continues to frame Iran's nuclear programme as one of the top threats facing US' national security.

Trump has repeatedly said Tehran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and has linked that position to broader US efforts to strengthen military readiness and expand defence spending.

--IANS

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