Done 'an incredible job': Trump praises Tulsi Gabbard after resignation as US Intelligence chief

Washington, May 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has praised Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her resignation, saying she had done "an incredible job" and would be missed by the administration.

Gabbard said earlier on Friday that she would step down from her position effective from June 30 after her husband, Abraham, was diagnosed with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer".

In a statement posted on social media on Friday, Trump said: "Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30."

"Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together," he added.

"I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her," Trump said.

The US President also announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas would serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence after Gabbard's departure.

In her resignation letter to Trump, Gabbard said she was "deeply grateful" for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the last year-and-a-half.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective from June 30, 2026," she wrote.

"My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

Gabbard described her husband as "my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage".

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position," she said.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance called Gabbard "a patriot, a great asset to the administration, and a dear friend".

"I'm sorry to see her go, but certainly understand that family comes first," Vance wrote on social media platform X.

"She and her husband Abraham will be in my prayers as they face this next challenge together."

Senator Lindsey Graham also offered support.

"I very much appreciate Tulsi Gabbard's many years of service to our nation especially as President Trump's Director of National Intelligence," Graham said.

"I completely understand that she needs to be with her family as her husband is going through a very difficult time."

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner expressed sympathy for Gabbard and her family, while also stressing the need for an independent Intelligence leadership.

"The Director of National Intelligence is entrusted with one of the most serious responsibilities in government: providing objective, fact-based intelligence to policymakers and the American people, regardless of politics or pressure from the White House," Warner said.

Gabbard later thanked supporters for their messages and prayers.

"Abraham and I are humbled and beyond grateful for your prayers and outpouring of love," she wrote.

Gabbard, a former Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii and Iraq War veteran, became one of Trump's most prominent political allies before joining his administration.

She took over as Director of National Intelligence in 2025 and led coordination among America's Intelligence agencies during a period marked by growing tensions involving China, Russia and the Middle East.

--IANS

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