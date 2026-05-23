Ravi Kishan says he doesn’t know why he goes viral

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has said that he has no idea about what makes him go viral on the Internet. The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Maa Behen’ along with Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimrii in the city.

When asked about the virality of his Freudian slip, he told the media, “I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I swear on Mahadev, I don't know why I go viral. Recently, I said, ‘Home from work’ then a few months ago, I said, ‘Jaldi the late’. I was going to parliament. I said, ‘Home from work’, it was supposed to be ‘work from home’. It happens, I am a human being. Why do people look at me like I'm not a human, people look at me as if I came from some other space, I am a man, I make mistakes just like you, and I will continue to do so. So why do you people make me go viral, I don't know”.

A few days ago, the actor went viral after accidentally saying “home from work” instead of “work from home” during a media interaction while discussing fuel-saving measures and public transport awareness. The slip of the tongue instantly exploded into a meme fest across social media, with users comparing it to his earlier viral phrase, “Jaldi the late”.

The actor-politician was explaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for reduced fuel consumption and remote working when he repeatedly used the phrase “home from work”.

“Everyone asks me, I won't take names, even people in my party ask, everyplace, all my superiors also ask me, ‘What do you do to go viral’. I honestly have no idea. But this film is going to go viral”, he added.

--IANS

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