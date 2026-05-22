SM Krishna Open: Adil Kalyanpur/Mukund Sasikumar storm into men's doubles final

Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Indian doubles pair Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar stormed into the men's doubles final, stunning the second-seeded pair of Charles Barry of Ireland and Joshua Charlton of Australia 6-4, 6-3 in the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru on Friday.

With their fine performance, Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar kept the Indian interest alive in the doubles event as they continued their impressive run with a storming win.

The other Indian pair of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni, who had won the Karnataka Open Doubles title last week, went down tamely to the team of Petr Bar Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan in straight sets 3-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, former top-50 player Ilya Ivashka produced a composed display under pressure to overcome Britain’s third seed Hamish Stewart 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a gripping semifinal. In the final, he will meet fourth-seed Petr Bar Biryukov, who outlasted second-seed Alastair Gray 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in another marathon semifinal encounter.

The day’s singles semifinals stretched beyond two hours each, testing endurance as much as shot-making, before setting up a final between Ivashka and Biryukov.

Ivashka, known for his aggressive baseline game and experience on the ATP Tour, struck first against Stewart by breaking serve in the second game of the opening set. The Belarusian protected the advantage with assured serving and clean hitting to pocket the set 6-3.

Stewart responded impressively in the second. The Brit found greater depth on his returns and secured breaks in the second and eighth games, while Ivashka managed only one break back in the seventh. Stewart levelled the match 6-3 and appeared to seize momentum.

But the decisive set belonged entirely to Ivashka. Showing composure in longer rallies, he forced errors from Stewart and earned crucial breaks in the sixth and eighth games to close out the contest 6-2 after two hours and five minutes. Stewart edged the ace count with eight against Ivashka’s five, but the latter proved more clinical at key moments.

If the first semifinal was a tactical battle, the second was an exhibition of power tennis.

Biryukov rode on a booming serve and heavy forehand to wear down Alastair Gray in a dramatic three-setter lasting two hours and one minute. His low, cross-court forehands repeatedly pulled Gray out of position.

Gray started sharply, breaking in the opening game and again in the ninth to claim the first set 6-3. The British player looked in control, thanks to his consistency from the back court.

However, Biryukov found another gear in the second set. The fourth seed increased the intensity on return and earned the decisive break in the fifth game before holding firm to take the set 6-4.

The final set swung repeatedly. Biryukov earned an early break in the fifth game and looked set for victory, only for Gray to break back in the tenth and force the contest into a tie-break. In the pressure moments, Biryukov’s first serve delivered, helping him edge the breaker 7-5 and seal his place in the final.

The experienced Indian combination of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni were scheduled to take on Petr Bar Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin in the second doubles semifinal.

Results (Prefix indicated seeding):

Men’s Singles (Semifinals): Ilya Ivashka bt 3-Hamish Stewart (GBR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; 4-Petr Bar Biryukov bt 2-Alastair Gray (GBR) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Men’s Doubles (Semifinals): Adil Kalyanpur (IND) / Mukund Sasikumar (IND) bt 2-Charles Barry (IRL) / Joshua Charlton (AUS) 6-4, 6-3; Petr Bar Biryukov / Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ) bt Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) / Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 6-4

--IANS

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