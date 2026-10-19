‘We can go all the way’: Haryana Hurricanes owner Rathi backs VCL title bid

Noida, Oct 19 (IANS) Haryana Hurricanes owner Naveen Rathi is confident that his team can go all the way and win the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) trophy after making it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Rathi praised the team’s performance and highlighted the balance between experienced players and young talent as one of the key reasons behind their success. He said the idea behind the team’s name was also rooted in Haryana’s identity and the energy associated with a storm.

“I belong to Haryana, and that is why we chose the name Haryana Hurricanes. The idea was to reflect the spirit of a toofan (storm), and I knew that whenever players from Haryana come together, they would bring that energy with them,” Rathi said.

Explaining the team’s composition, Rathi said he wanted a combination of senior players and youngsters. He was keen to bring together experienced campaigners with younger players to create a well-balanced squad.

“I had been observing the team from the beginning. I wanted some senior players to be part of the squad alongside young talent. It turned out to be a perfect combination, and by God’s grace, you can see the results,” he said.

Rathi also revealed that his message to the players before the tournament, and again ahead of the Super 6 stage, was to focus on their game rather than worry about the outcome.

“I told the team to play their natural game. They should not worry about winning or losing or think too much about the result. They have the ability and just need to trust themselves, focus on their job and express themselves on the court. The players are giving their best, and that is why we have reached this stage,” he said.

Looking ahead, Rathi made it clear that the team’s ambitions go beyond simply reaching the knockout stages. He is targeting the title. “My expectation is that we will win the trophy,” he concluded.

--IANS

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