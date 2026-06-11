‘We can beat anyone’: Merino backs Spain’s FIFA World Cup chances

Madrid, June 10 (IANS) Spain midfielder Mikel Merino believes the European champions have every reason to back themselves against any opponent at the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting that his side can beat anyone when they are at their best.

Having arrived at UEFA Euro 2024 without being considered among the leading contenders, Spain transformed perceptions by lifting the trophy and have since emerged as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

"It’s true that teams didn’t see us as one of the favourites for the EURO or as a side to be feared, but thanks to what we achieved in that competition and what we’ve done since, I think people now see us as real trophy contenders," Merino said in an interview with FIFA.

The Arsenal midfielder said Spain should embrace the expectations that now surround the team, while remaining grounded.

"Now that everyone sees us as being among the tournament favourites, we should draw confidence and energy from it and make sure we don’t get complacent. If that’s how everyone sees us, then it’s because we’ve earned it and we should believe in ourselves," he said.

"We shouldn’t be overconfident or feel that we’re automatically better than anyone else. Any side can beat you on their day, but it should fuel our self-belief. If we play our best football, we can beat anyone."

Merino also pointed to the balance within Luis de la Fuente’s squad as a major reason behind Spain’s confidence heading into the tournament.

"We’re very well prepared. We’ve got that blend of youth, energy and desire to win trophies. Then there’s the fact that we’re European champions, and we’ve brought in players who know the system and the coaching staff very well," he said.

The 30-year-old added that Spain’s biggest strength lies not only in individual quality but also in the close-knit culture built within the squad.

"When it comes to individual talent, we’re up there with the best, but our biggest strength is the collective, the family we’ve become, the fact that we play as a team and support each other through tough times at long tournaments," Merino said.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign carrying the weight of expectation, but Merino believes the squad has the quality, unity and mentality required to challenge for the biggest prize in international football.

--IANS

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