'We are not in Disneyland': Arteta defends angry reaction to Arsenal teenager Dowman

London, Oct 30 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his angry reaction to 16-year-old Max Dowman after the teenager was sent off in their Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town, insisting young players must understand the demands and expectations of playing for a club like Arsenal.

Arteta admitted that his reaction came in a moment of frustration but maintained that Dowman must learn to handle the pressure of senior football, stressing that the club cannot afford to treat such situations lightly.

Dowman was shown a red card after reacting to a strong challenge during Arsenal’s shock Carabao Cup exit against League Two side Fleetwood Town. As the youngster walked off the pitch, Arteta was seen leaning towards him and expressing his displeasure, drawing criticism for his treatment of the teenager.

Addressing the incident ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Liverpool, Arteta said his response was driven by the disappointment of the result but insisted that players must earn their place in the team.

“This is the environment, this is the reality. We are not in Disneyland, we are in the Premier League,” Arteta said in a pre-match press conference.

“We look after him so much, but at the same time we’re going to be demanding because he needs to earn the right to play, just like everybody else, because the other boys, what are they going to say? You need to be fair... and when we don’t win, I am [expletive] off.”

The Arsenal manager also confirmed that he had spoken to Dowman following the incident and insisted that there was no issue between the two.

“Yes, for sure. I had a talk with him yesterday; it’s just a talk. I’ve done it - so that’s why I’m so protective of these things, especially with young players, because we have made these mistakes. We know how much you can get punished, and how much it can change what happens next. It’s not the first time, so we need to put an end to it very quickly,” he said.

Dowman will miss Arsenal’s next three matches after the club lost its appeal against the red card. The setback comes as the youngster continues his development in the senior setup, with Arteta backing his talent and ability to learn from the experience.

--IANS

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