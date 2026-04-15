‘We are managing it in the right way’: Domenicali backs F1’s 2026 vision amid calls for tweaks

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Stefano Domenicali has expressed confidence in Formula 1’s sweeping 2026 regulations, stating that while refinements are needed, the championship remains on a strong path amid surging global interest.

The new rules mark one of the biggest technical overhauls in the sport’s history, with a greater emphasis on hybrid power, sustainable fuels, and active aerodynamics. While the changes have contributed to more on-track action and overtaking in the opening races, they have also drawn criticism, particularly regarding qualifying dynamics and energy-management constraints.

Domenicali acknowledged these concerns, especially around qualifying, but stressed that discussions are already underway with key stakeholders, including the FIA, teams and drivers, to fine-tune the regulations.

“I can see an incredible result in terms of positivity from the bigger fan base on what is the effect on the racing. Definitely, I take on board the criticism related to certain situations that we have to manage related mainly to qualifying,” Domenicali told Autosport.

“Qualifying has been always the place where the driver has to push as much as you can, and to see where the physical limits of the car and the driver really are. That's an area where we are working in these weeks, together with the drivers, together with the teams, coordinated by the FIA to see what the right adjustment could be without losing the right [track]. We are managing it in the right way, with no panic, with a solid foundation, being ready to have different options,” he added.

F1’s regulatory shift was largely driven by the need to balance sustainability goals with manufacturers' interests, helping to attract new entrants such as Audi and Ford while retaining established players. Domenicali explained that the hybrid-heavy direction reflected broader industry trends at the time the rules were conceived.

“I think it's very important to remember why we changed the regulations as an ecosystem. Five years ago, the manufacturers thought that the only way to progress in being involved in motorsport was to be 50-50 or trying to find the right balance between the internal combustion engine and electrification. That was a starting point. The regulations definitely have to be improved, as always when there is something that is totally new, because that step change has never been so big. But that was the reason,” Domenicali explained.

Despite mixed reactions from some fans and drivers, F1’s internal data suggests growing popularity, with sold-out races and increased viewership across key markets.

“If I see the survey of what is [going on] all around the world with new fans of Formula 1, the result is magnificent. Everybody is saying: 'What is going on?' A lot of action, and this is what people want to see,” Domenicali said.

He emphasised that constructive dialogue, rather than blanket criticism, is essential to refining the sport’s direction, noting that multiple meetings are ongoing ahead of the Miami Grand Prix to address immediate concerns.

"Generally speaking, when we're talking about something it's great, because that generates a constructive discussion. What I don't like is people who love to criticise. Criticising to criticise doesn't help anyone, and it has really zero effect. I think the discussions that have been in place since many months with the FIA, with the teams, now even more with the drivers, are going in the right direction. There are meetings now, actually this week, and also next week before Miami, to see what can be done to improve or to adjust the situation.

"Hopefully, before Miami, the FIA will inform [us] what would be the adjustment that would be done for two considerations. First is qualifying, trying to be as much as you can on full power or full braking, whatever it is. And on the other hand, of course, to make sure that certain concerns that drivers highlight will be fixed in the right way,” he said.

Domenicali also rejected the notion that the increased overtaking seen under the new energy management system is artificial, drawing parallels with earlier eras of the sport.

“What is artificial? Overtaking is overtaking,” he stressed.

“People have a short memory, because in the turbo age in the '80s, you [had] to save [fuel] in the race because otherwise the fuel tank was too small. And it's part of the game. So, as I said, [you have to] take on board everything, but have a real [direction] of what you want to do for the future,” he concluded.

With further adjustments expected in the coming weeks, F1 appears set to refine its new era while maintaining the balance between innovation, competition and fan engagement.

--IANS

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