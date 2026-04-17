April 17, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

SLB’s ‘Love & War’ starring Ranbir, Alia, Vicky to finally release on Jan 21

SLB’s ‘Love & War’ starring Ranbir, Alia, Vicky to finally release on Jan 21

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The upcoming period drama ‘Love & War’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to arrive in cinemas during India’s Republic Day weekend. The film will bow in theatres on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The makers took to their Instagram on Friday, and shared a picture featuring SLB and the actors announcing the release date of the film.

The film is mounted on a grand scale, and is touted to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema.

‘Love & War’ will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB’s first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’ and Alia after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The project has drawn attention primarily due to its high-profile casting and reported large-scale budget. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition.

SLB last directed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for the big screen followed by his OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ which starred an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sonakshi Sinha.

It told the story of Indian courtesans amidst the freedom struggle. The series explored the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Theegala starts with 69, Bhatia way behind at RBC Heritage

Theegala starts with 69, Bhatia way behind at RBC Heritage

You have to respect World Cup winners: Aaron Finch on Shreyas Iyer's T20I chances

You have to respect World Cup winners: Finch on Shreyas Iyer's T20I chances

Baloch group claims attack on Pakistani military camp, highway blockade

Baloch group claims attack on Pakistani military camp, highway blockade

India, China discuss implementation of SCO Leaders decisions, organisation's future course

India, China discuss implementation of SCO Leaders decisions, organisation's future course

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RCB vs DC, know all details

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RCB vs DC, know all details

Kailash Kher's latest track ‘Jogi’ is inspired by ancient folk poetry & spiritual wisdom

Kailash Kher's latest track ‘Jogi’ is inspired by ancient folk poetry & spiritual wisdom

Atletico, Real Sociedad ready for 1987 repeat in Copa del Rey final

Atletico, Real Sociedad ready for 1987 repeat in Copa del Rey final

Global tech layoffs hit 80,000 in Q1, tally may cross 3 lakh this year: Report

Global tech layoffs hit 80,000 in Q1, tally may cross 3 lakh this year: Report

My sister achieved in 5 minutes what I couldn’t in 20 years: Rahul Gandhi in LS

My sister achieved in 5 minutes what I couldn’t in 20 years: Rahul Gandhi in LS

'Nothing else but political gimmick, you don't want to give reservation': Kalyan Banerjee targets Centre

'Nothing else but political gimmick, you don't want to give reservation': Kalyan Banerjee targets Centre