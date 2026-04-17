April 17, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Unbelievable awareness, timing and fitness: Sachin hails Iyer's stunning relay catch

Unbelievable awareness, timing and fitness: Sachin hails Iyer's stunning relay catch

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) India legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer's mind-boggling relay catch near the boundary in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, saying not just the athleticism but awareness and perfect timing made the catch special.

Iyer produced an acrobatic effort near the boundary, leaping mid-air to relay a catch to Xavier Bartlett to dismiss MI captain Hardik Pandya, in what was a stunning piece of fielding and in what was one of the best grabs so far this season that will be remembered among the best.

Taking to X, Sachin explained tha it was not just athleticism that made the catch so special but the awareness, the unbelievable awareness, timing and fitness.

"What made Shreyas Iyer’s catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it. He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect.

Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned. To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure," Sachin wrote in an X post.

"@ShreyasIyer15 got everything spot on. One of the best catches I’ve ever seen live," he added.

After the catch was completed, Iyer looked at the Wankhede crowd and pointed to his ears, urging them to applaud. Even, MI vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Rohit Sharma looked in disbelief after Shreyas Iyer’s save, which ended Hardik Pandya’s stuttering innings.

PBKS continued their flawless run in the IPL 2026, registering a commanding 7-wicket victory over MI to make it five wins in five and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

PBKS remain the only unbeaten side this season—setting the pace and making a strong early statement in their 2026 campaign.

--IANS

bc/

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