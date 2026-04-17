IPL 2026: 'Prabhsimran has been a key reason behind consistent run-scoring,' says PBKS coach Bahutule

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule heaped praise on Prabhsimran Singh for his sensational batting efforts and said the wicketkeeper-batter has been a key reason behind team's consistent run-scoring over the past couple of years.

Chasing a competitive target of 196, PBKS comfortably reached 198/3 in just 16.3 overs to continue their unbeaten run and move to the top of the points table with nine points from five matches.

Prabhsimran continued his rich vein of form, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 80 off just 39 deliveries, registering his second consecutive half-century.. Bahutule lauded the 25-year-old’s impact and consistency. At the other end, skipper Shreyas Iyer complemented him perfectly with a composed fifty, guiding the innings with assurance.

“Prabhsimran is a sensational player. He has shown great consistency at the top and adapts well to match situations, ensuring we get strong starts. He has been a key reason behind our consistent run-scoring over the past couple of years,” Bahutule said.

He also credited head coach Ricky Ponting for fostering a positive environment within the squad, which has helped players thrive.

“A lot of the success comes from Ricky’s presence in the dressing room. His positivity spreads across the squad, and players like Shreyas and Prabhsimran have benefited from that. Ricky and Shreyas together make a fantastic combination for the franchise,” he added.

Iyer, meanwhile, impressed both with the bat and in the field, pulling off a stunning catch that turned heads. Bahutule did not hold back in his admiration.

“It’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen and will be remembered as one of the finest in IPL history. Shreyas is a special presence in the dressing room—a gamechanger with the bat and an excellent leader. He has worked hard on all aspects of his game, which allows him to handle any plans bowlers come up with,” he said.

With the ball, Arshdeep delivered a match-winning spell, picking up three wickets while maintaining tight control with an economy rate of 5.5. Bahutule praised the pacer’s execution and discipline.

“He bowled the right lines and lengths with both the new and old ball. His ability to generate swing at Wankhede, where others struggled, stood out. It reflects his action, pace, and commitment to basics,” Bahutule said.

PBKS will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, as they look to extend their winning streak in the tournament.

--IANS

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