April 17, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with 24k digital gold on PhonePe

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with 24k digital gold on PhonePe

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) This Akshaya Triritya, PhonePe enables users to embrace the tradition of buying gold with its seamless, secure, and transparent Digital Gold offering.

Users can purchase 99.99 per cent purity-certified 24K Digital Gold on the PhonePe platform, from leading and trusted players in the digital gold space such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold and Caratlane.

For added convenience, users can even choose to pay through multiple modes of payment such as UPI, UPI Lite, credit & debit cards, wallet and gift cards.

Apart from one time purchase, PhonePe also empowers users to purchase Gold digitally via Daily or Monthly SIPs and helps customers save long term systematically.

Customers also have the flexibility to save any amount (starting as low as Rs. 10) and sell their gold holdings anytime, with the money credited to their bank accounts.

Millions of customers across India have bought high purity 24K gold on the PhonePe platform.

Here is a step-by-step guide to purchase 24k Digital Gold on PhonePe:

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app, scroll down to Gold & Silver and tap on “More”

Step 2: Tap on “Buy Gold”

Step 3: Enter the value you want to buy and click on “Proceed”

Step 4: Tap Proceed to Pay (kindly ensure to do so before the 5 minute timer on your screen runs out).

Step 5: Choose your mode of payment and click on Pay

--IANS

pk

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