Australia: Man hospitalised after southwest Sydney stabbing

Sydney, April 17 (IANS) Police are investigating after a man was hospitalised following a late-night stabbing attack in southwest Sydney, with a teenage boy charged over a separate stabbing that occurred on Tuesday.

The police force in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Friday that emergency services were called to a report of concern for welfare in Kingsgrove, 13 km southwest of central Sydney, at 11:50 pm on Thursday and arrived to find a man with stab wounds to his shoulder.

Police officers were told that the 44-year-old man had stopped his vehicle when two unknown men approached and stabbed him before fleeing the scene on motorcycles, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The man was treated by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a stable condition while police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

In a separate statement, NSW Police said on Thursday night that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over a machete attack on a light rail service on Tuesday night.

It will be alleged in court that the 15-year-old was one of two boys who assaulted a third boy, also aged 15, on the service in central Sydney.

The 15-year-old victim was hospitalised in a stable condition with a stab wound to the left arm.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by officers at a home in Sydney's inner-west on Thursday morning and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police said that investigations to locate the second boy are ongoing.

Earlier in February, one person died and two others were hospitalised with critical injuries following a stabbing attack in western Sydney.

The police force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said that emergency services responded to the stabbing on a main street in the suburb of Merrylands, 20 km west of central Sydney, around 10 am local time on February 17.

Police officers arrived at the scene and were told that a man had stabbed multiple people before leaving the area on foot.

Three victims with serious injuries were treated by ambulance paramedics, but one died at the scene.

The other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police established a crime scene and a man was arrested nearby following a major search.

The NSW Police Force asked for anyone with information about the attack to contact detectives.

--IANS

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