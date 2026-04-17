Crisil Ltd clocks over 3 pc sequential decline in Q4 profit

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Crisil Limited on Friday reported a sequential decline in its financial performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), with both revenue and net profit slipping compared to the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,057.66 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,081.57 crore in the December quarter -- a quarter-on-quarter decline of over 2 per cent.

Net profit also dropped to Rs 233.26 crore from Rs 241.5 crore in Q3 -- marking a sequential fall of around 3.4 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the moderation on a quarterly basis, Crisil delivered a strong performance on a yearly comparison.

Net profit surged nearly 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to about Rs 233 crore in the March quarter, up from around Rs 160 crore in the same period previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 30 per cent to Rs 1,058 crore, compared with Rs 813.2 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

Operational performance remained healthy, with EBITDA climbing 37.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 318.6 crore.

The EBITDA margin improved to 30.1 per cent from 28.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat despite the sequential dip, with Crisil shares rising more than 6 per cent on Friday.

The stock extended gains for the third straight session and touched an intra-day high of Rs 4,383 per share on the NSE.

The company also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on Q4 results, Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil said that the firm’s businesses saw growth, driven by customer centricity and differentiated, domain-led solutions.

“The ongoing geopolitical issues underscore the essentiality of our insights and risk solutions for clients navigating complexity,” Mehta added.

--IANS

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