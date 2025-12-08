We are in the process of discussing a story for the sequel of 'Padayappa', says Rajinikanth

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth has now disclosed that he is in the process of discussing the story for a sequel to his blockbuster film 'Padayappa' and that if it came out well, it would provide a celebration for fans like what one witnessed in a festival.

Rajinikanth made this disclosure in a video clip titled 'The Return of Padayappa' that was released ahead of the re-release of the film. For the unaware, Rajinikanth's blockbuster film 'Padayappa' is to be re-released on December 12 to mark his 75th birthday.

In the video clip that was released, Rajinikanth disclosed several interesting details about the film, not known until now.

The Superstar said, "As far as I know in my 50 years in the film industry, the first time women broke open the gates of a theatre to watch a film was 'Padayappa'. Now, if you see in recent times, we have '2.0', 'Jailer 2'. It suddenly occurred to me, why not do a second part to 'Padayappa'. Anyway, Neelambari (played by Ramya Krishnan) has told in the first part that 'I will at least take revenge in the next birth.' So, the title will be 'Neelambari - Padayappa 2'. We are discussing a story. If the film comes out well, then it will be another film like Padayappa and will provide a celebration for fans like what one witnesses in a festival."

In the video clip, Rajinikanth also disclosed that he was the actual producer of the film and that he had come up with the story of the film as well. The Superstar also disclosed that it was he who came up with the title of the film.

"When we had to think of a title, I was the one who suddenly came up with this title. I don't know how it came to my mind but I was the one who suggested it. Director K S Ravikumar was shocked when I suggested the title 'Padayappa'. He said, "I haven't heard this word before. It is nice but does it not sound a little old? I said it had a nice ring to it and so asked him to keep it. He agreed to keep this title," Rajinikanth disclosed.

