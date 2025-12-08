Rashmika Mandanna urges fans to forgive and love themselves, shares a positive message on living life

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media account to give her fans a sneak peek into her current mood and trip.

Sharing beautiful and adorable pictures of herself, Rashmika wrote, “Travel the world - explore - make mistakes - forgive yourself - love yourself - eat - laugh loud - live happily - respect people - respect life - respect yourself - be kind to others - be kind to yourself - choose yourself and I hope you choose all of this for yourself,” with a white heart and white dove.

The actress in the picture was seen dressed in an all-white outfit, with a white flower in her hair. In nother picture, Rashmika, being her goofy self looked adorable. Rashmika was seen in her movie The Girlfriend, which was released in November this year.

The movie received great reviews for her performance from fans and critics alike. Inact today, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release and called it a “mandatory watch”. Janhvi took to her social media account and shared a story featuring a pivotal scene from the film featuring Rashmika.

She captioned it with “#TheGirlfriend. Mandatory Watch.” For the uninitiated, The Girlfriend is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel.

It tells the story of a young woman named Bhooma, who explores love, compatibility and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth. The actress along with entertaining her fans, is also at times seen motivating and inspiring her fans. Recently, Rashmika had taken out a moment from her busy schedule to reflect on the true meaning of the much-talked-about feminine energy.

She shared a heartfelt note on her social media that read, "There’s something about feminine energy..I don’t know how to explain it but when you’re really in tune with yourself.. you just knoww. You see through things… through people… through situations (Sparkle emojis) You feel something is off way before it actually happens, your gut tells you, but you ignore it because life makes it complicated..(sic)."

She further reminded that women are unstoppable when they come together. "And then there’s another thing I’ve learnt over the years…There is something so magical about women holding other women..women healing women..women listening to each other with just that gentle “I’m here” energy (red heart emoji)," the 'Animal' actress added.

Rashmika went on to share, "It took me sooo long to understand it… but now that I have, I’ll protect it with everything I’ve got. (red heart emojis) Feminine energy is not weak..It’s soft, yes… but it’s strong, intuitive, protective and full of love (red heart emoji)."

"And when women come together with that kind of energy… gosh… it’s unstoppable (red heart emoji) I’ve been seeing a lot of you share it.. (red heart emoji) but for the ones who haven’t - I hope you have it.. or I hope you find it! and I hope you are it!! (red heart emoji)", the post concluded.

–IANS

rd/