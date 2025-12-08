December 08, 2025 11:54 PM हिंदी

England men’s mixed disability team will travel to India on its first overseas tour in January 2026

England men’s mixed disability team will travel to India on its first overseas tour in January 2026

London, Dec 8 (IANS) After a successful trial home series this summer the England's men's mixed disability team will tour India for their first overseas tour in January 2026 with the selectors naming a 15-strong squad, with four new faces added to the group who beat the same opposition 6-1 in the first-ever series of mixed disability international cricket in 2025.

Callum Flynn will continue as captain, with Jonathan Gale, Alex Hammond, Tom Meskell, and Jake Vosloo called up for the first time in Mixed Disability Cricket. For Tom Meskell and Jake Vosloo, it represents their first international call-up. Should he feature in India, Jake Vosloo will become the youngest player to play Mixed Disability international Cricket, at 16 years of age, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release on Monday.

The team will compete in a five-match IT20 series at the end of January and the beginning of February.

Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin said: “We were hugely enthused by last summer’s trial series against India, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is a global appetite for Mixed Disability cricket.

“We spoke when we launched last summer’s series about the challenges many international boards face in adequately and consistently supporting their disability teams, and we firmly believe that Mixed Disability cricket will be a vehicle to drive the disability game forward. We are hearing a lot of encouraging noises from other Boards, and we expect to be playing more Mixed Disability international series in the future.

“We’re delighted to be reciprocating India’s trip to the UK for our first overseas tour, and look forward to a competitive and entertaining series against a team who will no doubt provide a stern test. It’s great to see four new faces in the group, and I’m sure they’ll all be doing everything they can to earn their place in the XI.”

England Men Mixed Disability squad to tour India:

Callum Flynn (captain, physical disability), Angus Brown (PD), James Dixon (deaf), Chris Edwards (learning disability), Mohammad Farooq (deaf), Jonathan Gale (LD), Alex Hammond (PD), Tom Meskell (LD), Liam O’Brien ( PD), Brendan Parr (PD), Josh Price (deaf), Alfie Pyle (LD), Jake Vosloo (PD), Henry Wainman (deaf), Jordan Williams (PD).

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

England men’s mixed disability team will travel to India on its first overseas tour in January 2026

England men’s mixed disability team will travel to India on its first overseas tour in January 2026

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan gives flowers to contestant Sheetal, leaves her blushing

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan gives flowers to contestant Sheetal, leaves her blushing

Rashmika Mandanna urges fans to forgive and love themselves, shares a positive message on living life

Rashmika Mandanna urges fans to forgive and love themselves, shares a positive message on living life

Starlink says India pricing not live yet, fixes configuration glitch (Lead)

Starlink says India pricing not live yet, fixes configuration glitch (Lead)

We are in the process of discussing a story for the sequel of 'Padayappa', says Rajinikanth (Photo Credit: Rajinikanth/X)

We are in the process of discussing a story for the sequel of 'Padayappa', says Rajinikanth

Bihar: Posing as cops, robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from teacher's home

Bihar: Posing as cops, robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from teacher's home

7.6-magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan (Photo: IANS)

7.6-magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan

Shahid Kapoor pranks Mira over ‘broken’ phone, then gushes over her beauty

Shahid Kapoor pranks Mira Rajput over ‘broken’ phone, then gushes over her beauty

Conceived amid fanfare to challenge BJP, Opposition bloc ailing sans 'life support'

Conceived amid fanfare to challenge BJP, Opposition bloc ailing sans 'life support'

Bangladesh clinch Challenger Trophy to sign off from Men’s Junior World Cup hockey, with victory over Australia in their final playoff match in Madurai on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

Hockey: Bangladesh clinch Challenger Trophy to sign off from Men’s Junior World Cup