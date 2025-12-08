England men’s mixed disability team will travel to India on its first overseas tour in January 2026

London, Dec 8 (IANS) After a successful trial home series this summer the England's men's mixed disability team will tour India for their first overseas tour in January 2026 with the selectors naming a 15-strong squad, with four new faces added to the group who beat the same opposition 6-1 in the first-ever series of mixed disability international cricket in 2025.

Callum Flynn will continue as captain, with Jonathan Gale, Alex Hammond, Tom Meskell, and Jake Vosloo called up for the first time in Mixed Disability Cricket. For Tom Meskell and Jake Vosloo, it represents their first international call-up. Should he feature in India, Jake Vosloo will become the youngest player to play Mixed Disability international Cricket, at 16 years of age, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release on Monday.

The team will compete in a five-match IT20 series at the end of January and the beginning of February.

Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin said: “We were hugely enthused by last summer’s trial series against India, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is a global appetite for Mixed Disability cricket.

“We spoke when we launched last summer’s series about the challenges many international boards face in adequately and consistently supporting their disability teams, and we firmly believe that Mixed Disability cricket will be a vehicle to drive the disability game forward. We are hearing a lot of encouraging noises from other Boards, and we expect to be playing more Mixed Disability international series in the future.

“We’re delighted to be reciprocating India’s trip to the UK for our first overseas tour, and look forward to a competitive and entertaining series against a team who will no doubt provide a stern test. It’s great to see four new faces in the group, and I’m sure they’ll all be doing everything they can to earn their place in the XI.”

England Men Mixed Disability squad to tour India:

Callum Flynn (captain, physical disability), Angus Brown (PD), James Dixon (deaf), Chris Edwards (learning disability), Mohammad Farooq (deaf), Jonathan Gale (LD), Alex Hammond (PD), Tom Meskell (LD), Liam O’Brien ( PD), Brendan Parr (PD), Josh Price (deaf), Alfie Pyle (LD), Jake Vosloo (PD), Henry Wainman (deaf), Jordan Williams (PD).

