Starlink says India pricing not live yet, fixes configuration glitch (Lead)

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) After facing a configuration glitch that displayed Starlink’s India pricing on its local website, the company said on Monday that the glitch has now been fixed and “those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India”.

Earlier in the day, the Starlink India website went live with service pricing for customers in India. The satellite-based internet service displayed price at Rs 8,600 per month, with new subscribers have to purchase a hardware kit for Rs 34,000.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President and Senior Director–Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said in an X post that “The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India”.

“There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed,” she clarified.

Dreyer further said that they are eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and “our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on”.

Starlink emphasises features like plug-and-play installation, more than 99.9 per cent uptime, extreme weather resistance, and no data caps for its push to reach those consumers in regions where terrestrial broadband remains unreliable.

Recent hiring activity by the company also hints at a ramp-up in operations in preparation for launch. At the end of October, SpaceX opened four Bengaluru-based positions: Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst and Tax Manager; describing recruitment as part of a wider international expansion strategy.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited to formally collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts in Maharashtra, such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim.

The LoI signing was done in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Information Technology Minister, Ashish Shelar.

"It was wonderful to welcome Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink, in Mumbai, where the Government of Maharashtra signed an LoI with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, marking Maharashtra as the first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink. Elon Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world. It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra," CM Fadnavis had posted on his official X handle.

