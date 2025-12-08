December 08, 2025 11:55 PM हिंदी

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan gives flowers to contestant Sheetal, leaves her blushing

Mumbai Dec 8 (IANS) The quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to charm audiences with Amitabh Bachchan’s warmth, wit, and effortless ability to turn contestants into stars of their own stories.

The upcoming episode shall feature contestant Sheetal Snigdha Mohrana, a spirited plant pathology student from Cuttack, Odisha, whose interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the iconic show, quickly will become one of the episode’s most talked-about moments.

During a chat with Big B, Sheetal mentioned that no one had ever given her flowers. Listening to this, Big B immediately handed her the flowers and made her smile. After receiving the flowers from none other than Amitabh Bachchan, Sheetal said, “Ab mujhe phoolon mein nazar nahi jaa rahi hai… jisne diya hai, jo de raha hai, uspar nazar jaa rahi hai. (I can no longer focus on the flowers, the one who has given me these, my focus only lies on him right now)”

This light-hearted conversation left everyone in laughter, prompting Mr Bachchan to further lighten the moment by asking whether the flowers were in good condition. Taking the conversation sportingly, Sheetal used her academic knowledge to identify the flowers as chrysanthemums, adding that they were “in perfect condition” with no flaws, leaving Mr Bachchan impressed.

Beyond her humour, Sheetal also shared her love for Odissi dance and cultural symbolism, offering viewers a glimpse into her artistic and academic passions. Her lively personality, quick wit, and natural connection with Bachchan made her a highlight of the episode.

While KBC has never failed to make contestants coming from different walks of life smile, it has also become a hotspot for the industrymen for their movie or show promotions. Recently KBC hosted the Indian women's cricket team to honour their win at the World Cup this year. Other days saw the cast of Family Man - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlwat, Sharib Hashmi – promote their show on KBC.

