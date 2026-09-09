‘We are four strong girls in 57kg’: Manisha Bhanwala wary of fierce Asian Games test

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Reigning Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala expects the women’s 57kg category at the Asian Games to be fiercely contested, with the Indian wrestler confident in the quality within her division but aware that the outcome could ultimately come down to who handles the pressure best on the day.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the Indian contingent’s departure for the Asian Games, Manisha said the level of competition across Asia leaves little room for complacency, even as she enters the event with the confidence of having won the continental title in 2025.

“Asia is very strong. I can tell you about my weight category…We have four strong girls. I can only tell how my body feels on the day of my bout,” Manisha told IANS.

The 57kg wrestler has been preparing at the national camp, where the workload is closely monitored and adjusted to the physical demands of each session.

“We are currently in the Indian camp, the preparations are good, and we’ll hopefully get the medals. We train for 3 hours in the morning. Then we see how much load our bodies carry in the morning and we train accordingly in the evening, or based on the number of sessions we undertake the previous evening,” she added.

Manisha, however, is not travelling to the Asian Games merely to make up the numbers. Having already experienced continental success, she has set herself an even bigger target in her maiden Asian Games appearance.

“My goal is to win the gold medal. I have always wanted to win the gold medal. I was the Asia champion in 2025. I pray that I get to witness something like that again,” she stated.

The wrestler also backed the wider Indian contingent to make an impact, citing the team's strength heading into the Games. “The Indian team is a very strong team. I hope that everyone gets a medal.”

The preparation has also included work with Japanese coach Akaishi (Kosei), whose contribution, according to Manisha, has extended across several aspects of her training.

“Our federation has given us very good coaches. For example, we have Japanese coach Akaishi. His style is already very strong. He has helped us a lot. He has helped us a lot in wrestling, fitness, and speed training. He has helped us a lot,” Manisha mentioned.

For Manisha, the significance of the Asian Games extends beyond her own medal prospects. Her performances have already inspired young girls in her village to take up wrestling, giving her another reason to strive for success in Japan.

“My entire village supports me. The people there are very proud of me. Many girls have started wrestling because of me. If I get a medal, the whole village, district, and the whole country will welcome me. My family doesn’t pressurise me to get a gold only or any medal perse. They just tell me to do my best.”

And for aspiring wrestlers following her journey, Manisha’s message is rooted in consistency and commitment, as she said, “Do your best every day. Do everything you can day in and out. It’s not easy until you are serious about everything.”

--IANS

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