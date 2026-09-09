Salman Khan says 'Bigg Boss has been a very special journey for me' as the show reaches its 20th season

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan said that 'Bigg Boss' has been a very special journey for him as the 20th season of the popular reality show premiered recently.

'Bigg Boss 20' is off to a great start, recording the biggest opening day ever for a reality show on JioHotstar.

Reflecting on his journey of hosting the show for the last 16 years and the overwhelming response to the latest season, Salman said, “Bigg Boss has been a very special journey for me. Having hosted the show for 16 seasons and now seeing it reach its 20th season with this kind of love is truly overwhelming. In fact, to see Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us. Every season brings something new, but the audience is what makes this journey so special."

"This year, we have a new set of contestants, a new game, and a whole lot of surprises, and I’m excited to see how their journeys unfold. The response to the opening has been incredible, and I’m grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey with us," added the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor.

Alok Jain, Head – Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios) added, “Bigg Boss continues to set new benchmarks for reality entertainment. Delivering the biggest launch ever for Bigg Boss Hindi is a phenomenal milestone and a testament to the franchise's enduring connection with the audiences over two decades. The extraordinary fandom and attention the show commands is a strong reflection of its scale and relevance, season after season”.

For the unversed, Salman started hosting 'Bigg Boss' back in 2010 with Season 4, and since then has become the longest‑running host of the reality show.

This year, the show has Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer, Isha Rikhi, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Yung DSA (Harsh Machare), Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi, and Uditi Singh as contestants.

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 20' airs on JioHotstar at 9 PM and every night on ColorsTV at 10. 30 PM.

--IANS

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