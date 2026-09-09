Suniel Shetty wishes 'Hera Pher' co-star Akshay Kumar as he turns 59

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty wished his 'Hera Pher' co-star Akshay Kumar with a special social media post as he turned 59 years old on Wednesday.

He wrote on his X (Previously known as Twitter) timeline, "Some bonds don’t need too many words. Years go by, life gets busier, but the warmth respect and affection remain exactly the same. So many memories behind us… and plenty more ahead. Happy happy Birthday Akkii…have a great one. @akshaykumar (sic)."

Suniel even dropped a picture where he was seen posing alongside the birthday star.

Talking about the 'Hera Pheri' franchise, the primary instalment made under the direction of Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam), and Paresh Rawal (Baburao), reached the audience back in 2000.

'Hera Pheri' was initially a sleeper hit, but later turned into one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedies, gaining cult status.

6 years later, in 2006, the makers released 'Phir Hera Pheri', bringing back the beloved trio of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh.

Now, the third instalment, 'Hera Pheri 3', is in the works, featuring both Akshay and Suniel.

It must be noted that apart from the 'Hera Pheri' franchise, Akshay and Suniel have shared the screen in various other projects such as 'Mohra (1994)', 'Waqt Hamara Hai (1993)', 'Sapoot (1996)', 'Dhadkan (2000)', 'Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)', 'Aan: Men at Work (2004)', Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), and 'De Dana Dan (2009)'.

Talking about Akshay's promising lineup, he will be seen reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after a long gap in Priyadarshan's forthcoming thriller, 'Haiwaan'. The project that will also see Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami in crucial roles is a remake of the Malayalam drama 'Oppam'.

In addition to this, Akshay has also joined the ensemble cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5', alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

Akshay has further been roped in for Anees Bazmee’s untitled next. Touted to be a family comedy, the movie will also see Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna in important roles.

--IANS

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