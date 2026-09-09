Orry opens up about challenges and turbulent phases he has left behind

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, opened up about the challenges and turbulent phases he has left behind.

Sharing a reflective note from the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, Orry drew a parallel between the region’s history and his own journey. In his latest post on Instagram, the social media sensation shared that the place was once known as the ‘Cape of Storms’ before being renamed the ‘Cape of Good Hope’. Reflecting on the significance of the location, he wrote about how travellers crossing stormy seas eventually find a new light and a path ahead — a hope that comes after overcoming hardships.

Orry wrote, “Dear Rohit ji, Kehte hain is jagah ka naam pehle ‘Cape of Storms’ tha, jise baad mein ‘Cape of Good Hope’ kaha gaya. Yeh woh mod hai jahan toofani samandar paar karne ke baad musafiron ko nayi roshni aur aage ka raasta dikhta hai ek aisi ummeed jo mushkilon ke baad hi milti hai. Aaj Africa ke is aakhri chhor par khade hokar, jab samandar ki tez leheron aur hawaon ka rukh dekha, toh hamare apne safar ka khayal aa gaya. (It is said that this place was once known as the ‘Cape of Storms’, before it was later renamed the ‘Cape of Good Hope’. This is the point where, after crossing the stormy seas, travellers begin to see a new light and a path ahead — a kind of hope that emerges only after overcoming hardships. Today, as I stood at this southern tip of Africa and watched the powerful waves and winds of the ocean, I couldn’t help but think about our own journey. So many turns, challenges and turbulent phases have been left behind, and only then have we reached this sense of balance and this open horizon.”)

“Kitne hi mod, kitni hi chadhaiyan aur toofani daur peeche chhoot gaye, tab jaakar hum is santulan aur is khuli kshitij tak pahuche hain. Har mushkil safar ke baad ek aisi hi umeed ki kiran aati hai jo aage badhne ka hausla de jaati hai. Umeed karte hain aap bhi apni nayi manjilon ki taraf poore hausle se badh rahe honge.”(After every difficult journey comes a ray of hope that gives us the courage to keep moving forward. I hope you, too, are moving towards your new destinations with strength and determination.)

In the images, Orry is seen striking poses alongside Rubina Dilaik.

Orry was recently eliminated from the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Since his exit from the show, Orry has been sharing his experiences through a series of social media posts, often addressing host Rohit Shetty and reflecting on his journey on the show.

--IANS

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