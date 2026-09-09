Meenakshi Seshadri talks about her love for Kathak, recreates iconic ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Veteran actor and trained classical dancer Meenakshi Seshadri has opened up about her enduring love for Kathak.

She revealed that Kathak is the classical dance form she has learned but has not performed as frequently as some of the other styles she knows. Meenakshi revisited the dance form by recreating the iconic ‘Ghar More Pardesiya.’ Sharing her thoughts, Meenakshi said that while Kathak is the Indian classical dance style she has performed the least, it remains one of the forms she has always admired.

The ‘Damini’ actress also pointed out that Kathak has had a strong presence in Bollywood, with several memorable and celebrated dance numbers based on the style. Meenakshi described ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ as an iconic number and expressed her happiness at getting an opportunity to recreate it.

Sharing her video, the veteran actress wrote, “The one Indian classical dance style I have learned but not performed much compared to the other styles I know is Kathak. however, in Bollywood Kathak is perhaps the one Style of which we see the most prolific dance numbers.”

“I have always loved the grace, the showmanship, the strong connection with the audience and the rhythmic diversity in Kathak. Ghar more pardesia is an iconic number and I’m so happy to be able to re-create it and restoke my love for Kathak.”

The dance video features Meenakshi Seshadri dressed in a traditional outfit as she gracefully performs Kathak. She showcases a range of intricate Kathak movements. Completing her traditional look, the ‘Ghatak’ actress accessorised with statement jewellery that complemented her outfit and added to the overall elegance of her appearance.

Meenakshi Seshadri often takes to social media to share videos recreating iconic songs and revisiting memorable dance performances.

Seshadri has featured in several popular films, including 'Dacait,' 'Ghayal,' and 'Ghatak,' among others.

--IANS

ps/