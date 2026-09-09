Cabinet greenlights 3 railways projects worth Rs 10,783 crore covering 14 districts

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) In a bid to significantly enhance mobility, operational efficiency, and service reliability for Indian Railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved three multi-tracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore, planned to be completed by 2029-30.

The three multi-tracking projects cover 14 districts across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 656 kms, according to an official statement.

These projects include Kharagpur–Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line; Katni–Pendra Road 4th Line; and Bilaspur (Uslapur)–Pendra Road 3rd Line.

The projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 27 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

According to an official statement, the Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs of the country, reduce oil imports (12 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (62 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 2.48 crore trees.

The statement further said that the proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Taratarini Temple, Shri Khetra Jagannath Temple (Ancient temple near Jharsuguda), Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Virateshwar Temple, Amarkantak Temple, Jwaleshwar Dham, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Khutaghat Dam, Malhar Archaeological Site and Ratanpur Mahamaya Temple, etc.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with PM Modi’s Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities, the statement said.

--IANS

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