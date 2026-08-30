Bhagwat urges Indian diaspora in US to remain loyal to ‘karma bhumi’

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged the Indian diaspora to remain loyal to the United States and fulfil its responsibilities to the country where it lives and works, while practising the civilisational values inherited from India.

“We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America. So we are America. And we should behave true to America,” Bhagwat said during his address at the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“The diaspora, Bharatiya diaspora, they have a duty to their karma bhumi. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karma bhumi,” he said.

Bhagwat said members of the diaspora could contribute to India after meeting their responsibilities in their adopted country. But India did not demand such assistance from them.

“Because Bharat is their Janmabhoomi, if they have urge to do something and they can do that, after fulfilling their duty to their Karmabhoomi, it is not prohibited,” he said.

“Okay. But it is not obligatory. Your Janmabhoomi expects you to live the values it has imparted on you.”

Bhagwat’s address focused on pluralism, unity in diversity, human responsibility and sustainable living. The gathering brought together people from different faiths, cultures and professions.

“When we say America, United States of America, one word is often discussed frequently. That is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed, unity in diversity,” he said.

“For Bharat, this unity and this diversity both are in their DNA.”

Bhagwat said nations were more than territories and each had a larger purpose.

“Nations are not merely geographical entities,” he said. “Every nation has a message to deliver. Every nation has a mission to accomplish. Every nation has a destiny to fulfil.”

India’s role, he said, was to help the world recognise unity amid its many differences.

“We are one and due to diversity that oneness is decorated. So diversity has to be celebrated, has to be respected, has to be accepted,” Bhagwat said.

“We appear different. So many nationalities, so many languages, so many religions, so many styles of living.”

Despite those differences, he said, people possess an innate feeling of solidarity. Human beings also have a special responsibility because they can distinguish between right and wrong.

“Human beings are responsible for the world because they have been given special quality of thinking,” he said. “They have been also given the understanding of right and wrong.”

Bhagwat argued that economic success should not become the sole measure of a person’s life. People, he said, depended on farmers, workers, families and society for their survival and therefore had an obligation to give something back.

“How much we earn is not important. How much we distribute is important,” he said. “You think of career. Is career only money? Is career only material happiness?”

He called for a way of life that protects both people and the environment.

“We have to care for each other. We have to care so that my life is sustaining life. I sustain others. I live and not merely let live. Make others live. That is the message,” he said.

Bhagwat concluded by urging people to recognise both unity and difference. “United in oneness and decorated by the diversity,” he said. “Because diversity is natural and unity is truth.”

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in Nagpur in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The organisation marked its centenary in 2025 after completing 100 years.

Bhagwat became the RSS’s sixth Sarsanghchalak in 2009. A veterinary science graduate, he became a full-time RSS pracharak in 1975 and later held several senior responsibilities in the organisation.

--IANS

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