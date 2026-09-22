Ashok Selvan turns emotional at 'Anbil Avan' event; discloses he pledged his parents' home to meet financial needs of film

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Fast rising Tamil actor Ashok Selvan, who now plays the lead in director R Kaarthikeyan's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic action entertainer 'Anbil Avan', turned emotional at the pre-release event of the film which was held recently.

The actor turned emotional as he thanked his parents and disclosed that he had to pledge their home to meet the financial needs of the film.

Participating in the pre-release event, Ashok Selvan first thanked his sister for standing by him always. He then said, "I've been seeing many variables for some years now. People who appear to be one way, appear another way and those who appear the other way, appear to be this way. There will be only some constants in our life and I think we should cherish that always."

He then said, "And, I'd like to thank my parents first. There are many reasons for that..." He then stopped speaking for a minute as he fought back tears. Regaining his composure, he said, "The main reason is, at a certain point, our financial needs increased. At that point, I pledged my parents' house. Thank you for supporting me."

He went on to explain further. "On one side, we knew that we needed that money for being creative. We had to take that call because, when this film became an action entertainer, its budget became more than what we thought it would be. I couldn't reduce the creativity and at the same time, I realised that the budgets were exceeding what we had planned. It was very difficult. Without thinking about it, we pledged (the house) and borrowed an amount. So, thank you mom, thank you dad. There is no one like my parents when it comes to people who think that somehow, they must support their son's dream in every way. So, thank you for that."

For the unaware, the film features actors Ashok Selvan and Priety Mukhundan in the lead. Recently, the makers released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the link to the trailer, Ayngaran International, the production house presenting the film, wrote, " Their romance was only one side of their story. #AnbilAvan - TRAILER OUT NOW! In theatres from September 25. Starring @ashokselvan @preity_mukhundhan. Directed by @karti.kane. A #GovindVasantha Musical."

The trailer begins with Ashok Selvan's character explaining about himself and his wife to Revathy. "My wife's name is Iyal," he begins and explains that his wife (played by Preity Mukhundhan), who hailed from a rich family, gave up everything for his sake when he had nothing.

The trailer then shows both Ashok Selvan's character and his wife Iyal working in a star hotel. Both husband and wife are subjected to constant supervision and taunts.

At one point, Ashok Selvan's character says he wants to give the life he promised to Iyal. The couple get married and move to a hill station. It is then that life throws a different kind of challenge.

A very disturbing incident occurs when Iyal is alone at home. We then see a number of shady characters who make statements regarding this incident. One man, who seems like a politician, is seen saying, "That night something happened. I too am remorseful that it happened." Another shady looking character says, "You have come to my town and now, it is a problem concerning my home."

Meanwhile, the couple seem to be in a state of perpetual fear. We see a series of grim action sequences in the trailer. The police officer investigating the case, with a cheeky smile, says, "Looks like sir belongs to the soft type." Soon after, we see Ashok Selvan's character involved in a series of explosive action sequences.

The challenging situation results in disagreements between the couple. What happens then is what the film is all about...

It may be recalled that actress Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in the film, had, on an earlier occasion, told him that she was "eternally grateful" to him for giving her the amount of space that she had now got in the film.

--IANS

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