Sonali Kulkarni joins the cast of Neeru Sharma’s ‘Like Maa’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni has been roped in to headline filmmaker Neeru Sharma’s next titled 'Like Maa'.

On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled the first poster from the forthcoming drama on social media.

Speaking about her next, Sonali shared that she was drawn to the honesty and sensitivity of the storyline.

Sonali shared, “What immediately connected me to ‘Like Maa’ was the honesty and sensitivity of the story. Neeru has approached the subject in a very intimate way, and the character offered me an opportunity to explore emotions that are deeply human and relatable."

"I was intrigued by the world she had created and felt it was a story worth being part of," she went on to add.

Written, produced and directed by Neeru Sharma, 'Like Maa' has been backed by Rajiv Parashar under the banner of Niruvana Kreations.

Set against the background of an upper-middle-class neighbourhood, the drama revolves around a homemaker, Anjana (Played by Sonali Kulkarni). It focuses on Anjana’s relationship with her teenage daughter, which also forms the emotional backbone of the movie. It sheds light on all the ways in which family experiences, expectations, and social conditioning ends up shaping relationships.

With Sonali as the lead, 'Like Maa' will also see Mehdi Khan, Mehaan Soni, Smita Inamdaar, Aishwarya Manohar, Hisha Joshi, Nandini Sharma, Komal Khimsaria, and Aayaz Khan in ancillary roles, along with others.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, Aakash Sethi is on board as the Director of Photography, with Sandeep Kurup is the head of the editing department. Composer Kaushal Mahavir has scored the music for the movie, and Rucha Deogharkar is the Production Designer.

In addition to this, Sonali will also be seen essaying a significant role in Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'.

Led by Nani, the project is expected to reach the audience in cinema halls on September 24.

--IANS

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