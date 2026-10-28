WBBL 12: Yastika Bhatia replaces Jess Jonassen in Brisbane Heat sqaud

Brisbane, Oct 28 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia will return to Australia’s Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after Brisbane Heat signed her as a replacement for injured veteran Jess Jonassen, finalising their squad ahead of the new season.

Yastika, who previously represented Melbourne Stars during WBBL 10, became Brisbane’s third overseas signing for WBBL 12 and the only Indian cricketer in this year’s competition. The 25-year-old is expected to link up with the team before their second fixture against Sydney Thunder at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday and will remain available for the rest of the tournament.

Jonassen, Brisbane’s most-capped player and former captain, has been sidelined by a hip complaint, prompting the franchise to turn to Bhatia for additional batting depth. The Indian left-hander has played six matches in the competition and brings international experience across all three formats, with 58 appearances for India.

Heat head coach Mark Sorrell welcomed the late addition, highlighting Bhatia’s familiarity with Australian conditions and her potential contribution to the batting order.

"Being able to sign such a quality, experienced international player so close to the tournament is great boost for us. We will miss Jess (Jonassen) of course, but it is reassuring to bring in another strong scoring left-hander into our batting line-up. Yastika (Bhatia) has good experience playing in Australia and at Allan Border Field, so we are confident she will fit in nicely with the group," said Sorrell.

Yastika returned to competitive cricket following a lengthy rehabilitation period after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September last year. The injury ruled her out of nearly 18 months of action, including India’s maiden ODI World Cup title campaign.

She made a remarkable comeback in July, scoring a century in her first Test appearance since surgery. The innings against England at Lord’s saw her become the first woman to register a Test hundred at the iconic venue, helping India secure a commanding 270-run victory. She was also part of India’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and has twice won the Women’s Premier League with Mumbai Indians, in 2023 and 2025.

Yastika will join England spinner Sarah Glenn and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast as Brisbane’s overseas contingent for the campaign.

The Heat will open their WBBL 12 campaign against the Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on Friday night, with new captain Georgia Redmayne leading a side looking to bounce back after going winless last season. Their last victory came in 2024.

Brisbane Heat’s WBBL 12 squad: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Yastika Bhatia (India), Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Sarah Glenn (England), Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Annie O’Neil, Grace Parsons, Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Georgia Redmayne, Catherine White and Mikayla Wrigley.

--IANS

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