October 30, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

WBBL 12: Mooney takes over Scorchers captaincy from Devine

WBBL 12: Mooney takes over Scorchers captaincy from Devine

Perth, Oct 30 (IANS) Australia star Beth Mooney will lead Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season with the wicketkeeper-batter succeeding Sophie Devine, who will continue to contribute to the team’s on-field leadership.

Mooney’s elevation comes after an impressive run of performances for Australia and the Scorchers. The three-time WBBL champion was named Player of the Series during Australia’s triumphant 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign and has established herself as one of the most consistent performers in the domestic competition.

The 32-year-old has scored a club-record 3,024 runs in 80 matches for Perth since joining the franchise ahead of its title-winning WBBL 7 campaign. She has won the competition twice with the Brisbane Heat before adding another championship with the Scorchers, giving her considerable experience of what it takes to succeed in the tournament.

Mooney said the opportunity to captain the Perth-based franchise carried special significance, given the role it has played in her career.

“It’s an incredible honour and opportunity to be offered the chance to lead Perth Scorchers in WBBL 12. Perth and the Scorchers have become a second home to me, and I’ve been fortunate to play alongside some amazing teammates and leaders during my time in WA. We’ve built a strong culture on and off the field and we’re incredibly proud to represent the State and the whole Wild West.

“Soph has done an incredible job over the last six years, and I’ll no doubt be picking her brains throughout the season. We have a talented team that is hungry for success - especially after falling just short in last year’s decider - so we’re itching to step on to the field and put on a show for our members and fans,” Mooney said.

Devine’s departure from the captaincy marks the end of a six-year stint in which she guided the Scorchers to their maiden WBBL championship. The New Zealand all-rounder will remain part of the leadership group, allowing the franchise to retain her experience as Mooney assumes the top job.

Head coach Becky Grundy backed the decision, highlighting Mooney’s influence within the squad and her ability to lead through both performances and preparation.

“Beth is an exceptional leader whose actions consistently set the benchmarks for those around her. Her experience at the highest level of the game, combined with her competitiveness, professionalism and genuine care for her teammates, make her the ideal person to lead this group.

“She has been a driving force within our environment since she arrived and has earned enormous respect through the way she prepares, performs and supports others. Soph has been an exceptional leader, our first championship captain and a huge driver of our fantastic team culture.

“We’re grateful for the enormous amount she contributed to the role, and I look forward to working closely with her and Beth again this season as we target the Club’s second championship,” Grundy said.

--IANS

vi/bc

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