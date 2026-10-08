Watling sets sight on Australia Test tour and ODI World Cup in return to Blackcaps setup

Auckland, Oct 8 (IANS) Former Test wicketkeeper-batter BJ Watling, who is set to re-join the New Zealand men's team as their new batting coach, said he has his sight firmly fixed on the high-stakes four-match Test tour of Australia and next year's ODI World Cup.

Watling, who retired from international cricket in 2021, will succeed Luke Ronchi in the role after the end of this year’s Test series against India. “I mean I'm pretty excited. There's some massive series coming up, obviously Australia, some World Cups to deal with and look I'm excited to get back in the group and within the environment and it's a great opportunity so can't wait.”

“Australia firstly, four Tests there, pretty massive occasion. So that would be really nice to do well and win a series and so that's the first challenge and obviously the World Cup coming up at the end of next year - that'll be a pretty cool experience too. So I think the challenges ahead were drawing me to the role.”

“I haven't really made any plans, I've kind of just gone with the flow. It's been awesome to work here at ND over the last three years and a little stint with Wellington as well which was some good learning. But it's kind of - obviously Bronx has moved on and thought I'd have a crack and take the opportunity and pretty excited,” Watling told reporters on Thursday.

Watling has coached Wellington Firebirds and Northern Districts and was part of the latter winning the 2025/26 Super Smash and 2024/25 Plunket Shield titles. Commenting on succeeding Ronchi, Watling admitted that he had done a magnificent job in his time with the Blackcaps.

“Well still to go through that. But I mean he's great, he's done a hell of a job with that team. I know the work, the effort he puts in and some pretty big shoes to fill from me. I will lean on him in that Indian Test series and just get to know what's been working really well for the team and try and contribute in my own way. Oh he texted me the other day. But we're still due to catch up for a coffee, but yeah plenty of time still before I get in the mixer.”

Watling, who played 75 Tests, 28 ODIs and five T20Is for New Zealand and signed off with the inaugural World Test Championship win, is confident that his experience as a former international cricketer would help him in the coaching role.

“I think when you've been out there and experienced some of the situations it can help. But I don't think it's the be all and end all. I've been lucky enough to have four years now of some head coaching experience and some assistant experience as well so that hopefully holds me in good stead.

“I've got some relationships within the team already and I'll love to keep trying to build on that and obviously get to know some fresh faces as well. I mean there's an exciting group. I'm not sure what it was - last year 55 odd players played for the Blackcaps.

“It's quite a big crew there to get to know, but there's certainly some young talent around and some guys knocking on the door to work with. So it's going to be a pretty big role but I'm excited about the challenge.”

Asked about his coaching philosophy, Watling said staying true to yourself and asking difficult questions while building relationships with people in the cricketing eco-system were some of the most important things.

“I haven't really thought about that to be honest. I just try to be myself. That's been a key, well not work on but a key value that I've had throughout the last four years and I think that's really important, it's just to be yourself, try and contribute, ask good questions and build those relationships with each different player and obviously the coaching staff as well, just making sure that those relationships are well built.

“I mean it's been amazing, the achievements that we've had, India comes to mind, winning three and all over there is a pretty impressive feat. As a fan I suppose it's been great to watch the team continue to get better. That's something I remember when I was playing under 19 for New Zealand, it was better than before and so the group at the moment is continuing to do that,” he added.

Watling added that the decision to go back to international cricket as a coach got him support from his wife Jess and his children. “It was a good chat with the family firstly and look they've been really encouraging and so I just thought I'd chuck my name in the hat and fingers crossed.

“I mean it's an exciting role and it's something that I have looked at over the years. But I know it's a challenging role as well for family and time away but we've been through that and I know Jess will be up for the challenge as well.”

Watling added that he has had some preliminary talks with captain Tom Latham and head coach Rob Walter. “I've caught a little bit with Tommy and had a couple of chats. But I'll plan to try and sit down with them and just get a feel for what's been working really well and how they go about captaincy and the environment and so those chats are still to be had though.

“They're quite busy men but I'm sure we'll catch up at some point and touch base. I haven't worked with either just yet, I've caught up with Rob and I'm excited the way that he talks about cricket and his passion for the team. Jake obviously played with and I mean those guys have been busy over the last couple of years.

“But I remember playing with Jake and he's obviously got a wealth of experience and energy I think that gives to the group so I'm looking forward to that chance to catching up again and seeing how things operate now after a bit of time away.”

Watling signed off by confirming he will complete his current commitments with Northern Districts over the next few weeks. “I'll have to work that out, but look I'll carry on with ND for the next five or six weeks and finish up after the Ford Trophy block that we have.

“That was really important to me - the timing's not ideal for us and just trying to smooth that transition over for this team's been one of my priorities. So I'll be chipping away in the background and just getting a feel for a few things and a bit of planning with Rob and the team but also a bit of focus on finishing well here with ND.”

--IANS

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