Was Rahul, Tejashwi present there: Manoj Jha questions BJP amid PM Modi abuse row

Gopalganj (Bihar), Aug 29 (IANS) Amid the growing controversy over a viral video allegedly showing Congress workers using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a public dais, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday questioned the BJP’s narrative, asking whether any senior INDIA bloc leaders were even present on the stage at the time of the incident.

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, “Violence, indecency, and anarchy have no place in democracy. This so-called incident is now being used for headline management—but has anyone investigated it properly? Was Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, or any Mahagathbandhan leader present on that stage? No one was. You simply cannot handle the impact of the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Even children are now questioning the relationship between the Election Commission and the BJP. So, to divert attention, this controversy is being manufactured.”

The RJD leader further added, “Who is truly hurt? The same people who once called Sonia Gandhi the ‘widow of Congress’ and hurled worse insults. And when Gauri Lankesh was murdered, those who abused her are still being followed by Prime Minister Modi on social media. Please, let’s do politics with dignity. This kind of vandalism and hate is unacceptable. I think the inner Godse in some has not yet died.”

The video in question, recorded during the Darbhanga leg of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, shows a man draped in a Congress flag using expletives against PM Modi from a stage displaying posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav. The incident occurred shortly before the leaders departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

Earlier in the day, a clash between the BJP and Congress leaders erupted.

Several leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, condemned the remarks.

“The use of indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother by Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is highly inappropriate. I condemn it,” Kumar wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the incident on Friday, accusing the Congress of spreading a culture of hate.

--IANS

jk/uk

