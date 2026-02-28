Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate 8 lakh girls in state-wide HPV vax drive

Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major preventive healthcare initiative, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched a state-wide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

The drive targets around eight lakh girls aged between 14 and 15 years across the state. Over 7,58,500 doses have been supplied by the Central government. The vaccine, which costs around Rs 4,000 in the market, will be administered free of cost at designated government health facilities over the next three months.

Addressing the virtual launch from New Delhi, Chief Minister Yadav said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to women’s health and dignity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the national campaign from Ajmer in Rajasthan and said Madhya Pradesh would ensure its effective implementation.

Describing cervical cancer as a serious health threat to women, he urged parents to ensure that eligible girls receive the vaccine and take advantage of the free immunisation programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the campaign at Dr Kailash Nath Katju Hospital in Bhopal. He said cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer and cited a prevalence rate of around 156 cases per one lakh women.

Shukla said prevention through HPV vaccination is far more effective than treatment and reiterated the government’s goal of making Madhya Pradesh free from cervical cancer. He appealed to health workers, public representatives and citizens to cooperate in ensuring full coverage under the programme.

The HPV vaccination drive is being implemented alongside other health initiatives in the state. Shukla said “Mission Madhuhari”, to be launched soon, will provide weekly clinics in district hospitals for the management of Type 1 diabetes among children and young people, including insulin testing and specialist consultations.

He also referred to ongoing initiatives such as the Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan, Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, Healthy Women Empowered Family Campaign and Healthy Liver Mission.

According to officials, the state has strengthened primary healthcare infrastructure through hub-and-spoke models at primary health centres, expanded diagnostic services with up to 85 types of tests, introduced telemedicine facilities for specialist consultations in rural areas and proposed establishing medical colleges in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Yadav said sustained health awareness and timely check-ups are key to long-term improvements in public health outcomes. Officials expressed confidence that the vaccination targets would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

