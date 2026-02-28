February 28, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate 8 lakh girls in state-wide HPV vax drive

Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate 8 lakh girls in state-wide HPV vax drive

Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major preventive healthcare initiative, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched a state-wide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

The drive targets around eight lakh girls aged between 14 and 15 years across the state. Over 7,58,500 doses have been supplied by the Central government. The vaccine, which costs around Rs 4,000 in the market, will be administered free of cost at designated government health facilities over the next three months.

Addressing the virtual launch from New Delhi, Chief Minister Yadav said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to women’s health and dignity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the national campaign from Ajmer in Rajasthan and said Madhya Pradesh would ensure its effective implementation.

Describing cervical cancer as a serious health threat to women, he urged parents to ensure that eligible girls receive the vaccine and take advantage of the free immunisation programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the campaign at Dr Kailash Nath Katju Hospital in Bhopal. He said cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer and cited a prevalence rate of around 156 cases per one lakh women.

Shukla said prevention through HPV vaccination is far more effective than treatment and reiterated the government’s goal of making Madhya Pradesh free from cervical cancer. He appealed to health workers, public representatives and citizens to cooperate in ensuring full coverage under the programme.

The HPV vaccination drive is being implemented alongside other health initiatives in the state. Shukla said “Mission Madhuhari”, to be launched soon, will provide weekly clinics in district hospitals for the management of Type 1 diabetes among children and young people, including insulin testing and specialist consultations.

He also referred to ongoing initiatives such as the Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan, Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, Healthy Women Empowered Family Campaign and Healthy Liver Mission.

According to officials, the state has strengthened primary healthcare infrastructure through hub-and-spoke models at primary health centres, expanded diagnostic services with up to 85 types of tests, introduced telemedicine facilities for specialist consultations in rural areas and proposed establishing medical colleges in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Yadav said sustained health awareness and timely check-ups are key to long-term improvements in public health outcomes. Officials expressed confidence that the vaccination targets would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Felix Gill and Federico Cina storm into men's singles final of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis Championship in Pune on Saturday. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Gill, Cina storm into men's singles final

Diksha Dagar shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Diksha shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of their clash against West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of WI clash

Dempo SC host Real Kashmir FC; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in season's first double-header of the Indian Football League on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

Indian Football League: Dempo host Real Kashmir; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in double-header

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Mithun Manhas on Jammu and Kashmir winning Ranji Trophy title by beating Karnataka in the final in Hubli on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Manhas on J&K winning Ranji Trophy title

Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Fakhar Zaman's 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka in a Group 2 match of the Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Zaman 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'