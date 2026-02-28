Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir called presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in a grand theatrical experience 'truly special'.

On 27th February, the NMACC stage witnessed the spectacular portrayal of Manoj Muntashir’s "Krishna – Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak".

Presented by Saregama Live and Manoj Muntashir, the star-studded spectacle was attended by some prominent names such as Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Shakti Mohan, Gaur Gopal Das, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Bharti Singh, and Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with several other distinguished guests across industries.

Reflecting on the show, Manoj Muntashir shared, “Sharing the story of Lord Krishna in such a grand way has been a truly special experience. Seeing one of the biggest auditoriums full and witnessing how this journey touched people of all ages is exactly why we created this show. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the greatest storyteller, and I’m so glad the audience felt that same connection.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President – Films, Series and Events, added, “At Saregama Live, our vision has always been to create experiences that blend legacy with large-scale storytelling. Krishna – Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak is not just a theatrical production; it is an emotional and cultural celebration mounted at a world-class scale. The overwhelming response in Mumbai reinforces our belief that audiences are seeking meaningful stories presented with cinematic grandeur, and we are proud to take this journey forward to newer cities.”

Directed by choreographer Punit J Pathak and produced by Saregama Live, along with Neelam Muntashir, the play beautifully depicts several layers of Lord Krishna’s life with scale, sensitivity, and spectacle.

After the success in Mumbai, the team will make its next stop in Pune. After this, the show is expected to continue its journey at Buntara Bhavan from 20th to 22nd March.

