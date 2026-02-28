Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

February 28, 2026 11:07 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a long car ride, along with some old songs.

The 'Vivaah' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself enjoying a car ride, while the melodious track, "Chala Jata Hoon" by Kishore Kumar from "Mere Jeevan Saathi" playing in the backdrop.

In another post on his Insta Stories, he is grooving on the "Lag Ja Gale" song by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi?". Composed by Madan Mohan, the lyrics of the track have been provided by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

Shahid treated his InstaFam with snippets of his recent road trip, along with the caption, "Ghoomo phiro khush raho".

The 'Jab We Met' actor was seen looking all handsome in an all-white look, paired with a sports cap and funky shades.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently turned a year older and expressed his excitement about jumping into the next set of lessons in life as he reflected on another year of trusting the process.

He dropped a string of photos of himself enjoying the water on social media. Shahid said that one should not be afraid to explore. He pointed out that we are all on a journey back home, a place that we all eventually have to get back to.

"Trust in the process. Let it shape you. Be wild be free be bold. Be open, be beautifully yourself. Stay rooted but never be afraid to fly my friends. You are what you are looking for. It’s a journey back home so enjoy it. No passing moment ever comes back. Be in it. Juice and then move on with gratitude. Knowing it made you more that who you were," the post read.

On the professional front, Shahid has an exciting lineup ahead with "Cocktail 2", co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and the second season of his popular show "Farzi".

--IANS

pm/

