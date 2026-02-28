February 28, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces kill another student in Balochistan: Rights body

Pakistani forces kill another student in Balochistan: Rights body (File image)

Quetta, Feb 28 (IANS) Another Baloch student was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Saturday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the mutilated body of 26-year-old Imran Taj was found in Turbat city of Kech district on Friday, after nine months of being forcibly disappeared.

“This tragic loss has left a deep void in his family and the entire Baloch community,” the rights body stated.

According to the BYC, Imran, a student at the University of Turbat, was travelling home from his classes on June 27, 2025, when he was forcibly taken from the road by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Frontier Corps personnel.

Condemning the brutal incident, the BYC also denounced the escalating enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and targetted violence carried out by Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

The rights body appealed to international human rights organisations and the United Nations to urgently take notice of the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan, to stand for the rights of the Baloch people, and to ensure that justice, safety, and dignity are upheld for all.

“We affirm that the Baloch people have the right to life, safety, and justice. No family should live in fear or grief while those responsible act with impunity. Our struggle is not born of hatred but from love for our people, dignity, and human rights. The voices of the oppressed will continue to rise, peacefully but firmly, until justice is served,” the BYC stated.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on Friday expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in violence across Balochistan, perpetrated both by Pakistani forces and non-state actors.

The rights body revealed that on February 25, unidentified armed men carried out a brutal attack in the Minaz area of Kech district, resulting in the killing of six people and injuring three others, including women and children.

Citing information, the HRCB stated that the assailants reportedly fired mortar shells at a home before opening heavy gunfire on those inside. The attackers also set three vehicles parked at the residence on fire.

"The killing of innocent civilians, particularly women and children, constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights and humanitarian principles. No political objective, or security justification can legitimise such acts," the HRCB stated

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Felix Gill and Federico Cina storm into men's singles final of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis Championship in Pune on Saturday. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Gill, Cina storm into men's singles final

Diksha Dagar shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Diksha shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of their clash against West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of WI clash

Dempo SC host Real Kashmir FC; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in season's first double-header of the Indian Football League on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

Indian Football League: Dempo host Real Kashmir; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in double-header

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Mithun Manhas on Jammu and Kashmir winning Ranji Trophy title by beating Karnataka in the final in Hubli on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Manhas on J&K winning Ranji Trophy title

Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Fakhar Zaman's 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka in a Group 2 match of the Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Zaman 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'