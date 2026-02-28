Pakistani forces kill another student in Balochistan: Rights body

Quetta, Feb 28 (IANS) Another Baloch student was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Saturday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the mutilated body of 26-year-old Imran Taj was found in Turbat city of Kech district on Friday, after nine months of being forcibly disappeared.

“This tragic loss has left a deep void in his family and the entire Baloch community,” the rights body stated.

According to the BYC, Imran, a student at the University of Turbat, was travelling home from his classes on June 27, 2025, when he was forcibly taken from the road by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Frontier Corps personnel.

Condemning the brutal incident, the BYC also denounced the escalating enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and targetted violence carried out by Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

The rights body appealed to international human rights organisations and the United Nations to urgently take notice of the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan, to stand for the rights of the Baloch people, and to ensure that justice, safety, and dignity are upheld for all.

“We affirm that the Baloch people have the right to life, safety, and justice. No family should live in fear or grief while those responsible act with impunity. Our struggle is not born of hatred but from love for our people, dignity, and human rights. The voices of the oppressed will continue to rise, peacefully but firmly, until justice is served,” the BYC stated.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on Friday expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in violence across Balochistan, perpetrated both by Pakistani forces and non-state actors.

The rights body revealed that on February 25, unidentified armed men carried out a brutal attack in the Minaz area of Kech district, resulting in the killing of six people and injuring three others, including women and children.

Citing information, the HRCB stated that the assailants reportedly fired mortar shells at a home before opening heavy gunfire on those inside. The attackers also set three vehicles parked at the residence on fire.

"The killing of innocent civilians, particularly women and children, constitutes a grave violation of fundamental human rights and humanitarian principles. No political objective, or security justification can legitimise such acts," the HRCB stated

