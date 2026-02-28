February 28, 2026 11:05 PM हिंदी

Canadian Hindus flag escalating attacks on temples by Khalistani goons

Canadian Hindus flag escalating attacks on temples by Khalistani goons (File image)

Ottawa, Feb 28 (IANS) The Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF), representing Hindu Canadians and allied multicultural communities across Canada, has expressed grave concern over the persistent harassment and intimidation directed at the Hindu community, temples, and Indian diplomatic officials in the country in recent years.

The foundation accused pro-Khalistan elements of repeatedly exploiting the right to protest by targetting communities and temples, often hiding behind the claims of free expression while engaging in aggressive and divisive tactics.

Expressing support for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's ongoing official visit to India, as well as his subsequent travels to Australia and Japan, the HCF said, “This trip represents a vital step toward strengthening bilateral relations, diversifying Canada’s trade partnerships, attracting investment, and advancing opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.”

“Hindu Canadians and other multicultural groups have long advocated for renewed and constructive engagement between Canada and other vibrant democracies with deep historical, cultural, and economic connections. The foundation of these ties is rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and the contributions of millions of Canadians of Indian heritage who enrich our nation every day,” it added.

The HCF further highlighted a pattern of attacks that began with the Indian consulates in Canada, escalated to threatening Hindu Canadians and their places of worship, and now targets prominent Canadian leaders, including recent campaigns against Foreign Minister Anita Anand and “full-throated attacks” on Prime Minister Carney.

“These actions cross a clear line. While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of Canadian democracy, bullying, threats, and extremism that target elected leaders, multicultural communities, or religious sites have no place in our society,” the foundation noted.

“Khalistani outfits have weaponised the narrative around India in ways that unfairly vilify the land from which every Hindu Canadian traces their heritage, turning it into a tool for division rather than dialogue,” it added.

The HCF unequivocally condemned this escalating “bullying and growing extremism”, noting it now extends into the heart of Canadian democracy, including attempts to intimidate MPs, Mayors, such as the severe targetting of British Columbia Mayor David Eby, and threatening the sanctity of the Parliament of Canada.

“We denounce these approaches in the strongest terms and call on all levels of government to address this rising threat decisively to protect public safety and social harmony,” it stated.

--IANS

scor/as

