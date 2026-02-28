Hundreds killed in US-Israel attacks; Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian safe: Iranian Envoy

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Claiming that hundreds of innocent Iranian citizens have been killed during the large-scale attacks launched by the United States and Israel on Saturday, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali confirmed that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian have not suffered any harm and remain in good health.

In an interview with IANS, Ambassador Fathali also stated that the Iranian authorities have issued the necessary safety advisories and guidelines for the safety of all foreign nationals, including Indian students and professionals, who are stuck in the conflict zone.

IANS: US President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of "large-scale combat operations" on Saturday, does Iran view this as the beginning of an all-out war, or will it pursue a strategy of limited retaliation?

Mohammad Fathali: What has occurred today constitutes an act of aggression and a clear violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In today’s criminal attacks, hundreds of innocent Iranian citizens have been martyred. In one instance alone, more than 50 school girls lost their lives in a girls’ school in the city of Minab. Iran has neither initiated nor sought war. The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasised that it does not seek to expand the conflict in the region. At the same time, however, it will respond firmly and decisively to any act of aggression. In accordance with its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take appropriate action. The nature and level of Iran’s response will be proportionate to the conduct of the opposing party. Should aggression continue, the response will likewise be proportionate and decisive. Responsibility for any further escalation rests entirely with those who initiated it.

IANS: Reports indicate that the office of the Supreme Leader and the Presidential complex in Tehran were targetted. Can you confirm that the country’s leadership is safe?

Mohammad Fathali: According to official statements from the security authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President are in full health and have not sustained any harm. Nevertheless, it must be emphasised that Ayatollah Khamenei is not merely a political leader. He is a religious authority for Shiites around the world and an inspirational figure for millions of freedom-seeking individuals globally. His standing is rooted in deep religious convictions and a profound bond with the people, and it cannot be diminished by military actions or threats. Any attack or harm directed against him would carry extremely grave, far-reaching, and painful consequences for the aggressor regimes of the United States and Israel. Direct responsibility for any such reckless act would lie with them, and the consequences would be neither predictable nor controllable.

IANS: Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes against Israel. Is Tehran also engaging in backchannel diplomacy to prevent further escalation?

Mohammad Fathali: The reality is that in recent months the Islamic Republic of Iran had been engaged in dialogue and negotiations with the United States government. We demonstrated our belief in diplomacy and our readiness to resolve differences through political means. However, it was the United States that showed a lack of commitment to dialogue and diplomatic obligations and chose the path of confrontation and military action. At present, no backchannel diplomacy is underway. When the other side chooses the language of war, the response will be delivered in the same arena. Iran will deliver a crushing response to the Israeli regime — one that will be severe and painful and will alter the security equations of the region. This response will be carried out within the framework of legitimate self-defense and with the aim of restoring deterrence.

IANS: What specific measures has Iran taken to ensure the safety of Indian students and professionals currently residing in the country?

Mohammad Fathali: As of this moment, there have been no official reports of harm to Indian students or citizens residing in Iran. We sincerely hope that all of them remain safe and unharmed. The relevant Iranian authorities have issued the necessary safety advisories and guidelines, and all foreign nationals — including Indian students and professionals — are expected to adhere strictly to these instructions. Should evacuation or departure become necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to cooperate and coordinate fully with the Government of India to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

IANS: Several reports indicate explosions in Persian Gulf countries, does Iran intend to draw third countries into this conflict?

Mohammad Fathali: No. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not carried out any attacks against regional countries. We have repeatedly stated that our target is not the countries of the region. Our warning has been clear: if the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran is attacked by the United States, all US military bases in the region will be considered legitimate targets within the framework of the right to self-defence. Regional countries must not allow their territory or airspace to be used for attacks against Iran. This is not only a security necessity but also a responsibility toward regional stability. Under international law and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to self-defence and will exercise that right as necessary. Our objective is not to expand the war, but to prevent further aggression and restore deterrence. Responsibility for any escalation lies with those who initiated this act of aggression.

