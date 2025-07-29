July 29, 2025 2:44 PM हिंदी

Wanted to join the club that ranks top three in world: Florian Wirtz on Liverpool move

Wanted to join the club that ranks top three in world: Florian Wirtz on Liverpool move

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Florian Wirtz reflected on his move to Liverpool and said it was an easy decision to make as he wanted to join the club that ranks among the top three in the world.

Liverpool FC have signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and will be reunited with former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

"I feel very happy and proud. It’s finally done — something I have been waiting for a long time. I’m really happy. I felt it was the right moment in my career to take the next step. I wanted to join a club that ranks among the top three in the world, and in my opinion, Liverpool is one of them," Wirtz said on JioHotstar.

"I saw myself in the best hands at Liverpool and was truly convinced by the people here, the club’s vision, and what it offers me. Ultimately, it was an easy decision to make," he added.

Wirtz also conveyed his appreciation for the Liverpool fans’ support, saying, "I would say thank you for the support. I have seen on Instagram and elsewhere how much they wanted me to join. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of them and achieving great things together. I’m very happy and sorry for the long wait.”

Regarded as one of the standout talents in world football, Wirtz arrives on Merseyside after five-and-a-half hugely successful seasons with Leverkusen following a switch from Cologne’s youth team.

He produced a stellar season as Leverkusen completed a league and cup double in the 2023-24, as well as reaching the Europa League final, remaining unbeaten throughout the entire Bundesliga campaign.

Since his international debut to date, he has 31 caps and seven goals for Germany, including two in five runouts at Euro 2024 last summer.

