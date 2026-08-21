'Want to derail state's progress', Rajasthan Education Minister on CJP-police clashes over Jaipur school inspection

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists were allegedly assaulted during a visit to inspect the condition of a government school, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar accused the CJP as well as Congress of "attempting to disrupt progress" in students' education in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Madan Dilawar said: "BJP always wants the children of Rajasthan to receive good education, to learn, and to receive value-based and quality education. The Rajasthan government is working wholeheartedly towards this. But Congress and the CJP do not seem to like this progress in Rajasthan."

He asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state's Education Department is making continuous progress.

"You might have seen that students who secure the highest marks, are from government schools in the state. That is why they are frustrated and want to disrupt our efforts to educate our children and improve schools. But the people of Rajasthan are aware," Dilawar said.

The Education Minister further accused the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP of facilitating 'grossly immoral and wicked' conduct during the protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"The misconduct that they (CJP) carried out at Jantar Mantar by creating an indecent environment, has been witnessed by everyone through the media. They want to create a similar environment in Rajasthan as well but the public here is aware. Who will tolerate those wanting to disrupt the education of their children? That is why the people have opposed today," he remarked.

Dilawar added, "According to the information that I have received, the people have strongly protested and didn't allow them (CJP members) to enter. CJP and Congress people are hiding their faces."

Maintaining that whether villagers or urban residents, everyone wants their children to receive good, value-based and quality education, he asserted, "Rajasthan is leading in this regard. If I talk about the situation three years ago, during the Congress government, Rajasthan ranked 14th in terms of education. Today, it has moved up to 4th place. All this is being witnessed by the people."

Meanwhile, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the attack and the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar. He warned that failure to act would trigger a major agitation by the CJP across Rajasthan.

--IANS

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