Wanda Diamond League announces 2027 calendar; Zurich to host final

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The 2027 Wanda Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 7 and conclude with the two-day final in Zurich on August 25-26, with the world’s leading track and field athletes set to compete across 15 cities on four continents.

The calendar for the 18th season of the prestigious athletics series features 14 qualifying meetings before the season-ending final in Switzerland. The competition will provide athletes with an opportunity to test their form ahead of the World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Beijing in September 2027.

Following the season opener in Doha, the series will move to China for consecutive meetings in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 15 and Xiamen on May 22. Rome will host the next event on May 27, followed by Rabat on May 30, taking the competition to Africa.

The European leg will continue in June with meetings in Oslo on June 3, Stockholm on June 6, and Paris on June 25. The series will then travel to the United States for the Eugene meeting on July 3 before returning to Europe for competitions in Monaco on July 9, Lausanne on July 13 and London on July 17.

The final two qualifying meetings will take place in Silesia on August 15 and Brussels on August 20, ahead of the season-ending showdown in Zurich.

Athletes will compete for points across 32 disciplines at the 14 qualifying meetings, with the most successful performers earning places in the final. Winners in Zurich will be crowned Diamond League champions in their respective disciplines.

The competition’s list of past champions features several prominent names in athletics, including Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, American sprinter Allyson Felix, Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and Colombian triple jumper Caterine Ibargüen.

The Diamond League brings together elite athletes at some of the world’s leading athletics venues and is broadcast across more than 170 territories. The season will conclude in Zurich on August 25-26, when the discipline-wise champions will be decided.

--IANS

sds/bsk/