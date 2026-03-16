Wamiqa Gabbi shells some Khiladi energy as she decides to arm wrestle Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the forthcoming horror comedy, "Bhooth Bangla".

As the two are busy promoting their next, Wamiqa shelled some peak Khiladi energy as she decided to arm wrestle Akshay.

The video uploaded by Wamiqa on her Instagram handle showed the two indulging in a fun match of arm wrestling on the flight.

As Akshay is about to win, someone comes and places a lipstick on the table. Wamiqa's protective instincts immediately kick in, and she uses all her power, finally beating Akshay.

Towards the end of the clip, she was seen holding the lipstick with relief palpable on her face.

In the caption, Wamiqa clarified that it was the only lipstick she was carrying, hence increasing its importance.

"Just some KHILADI energy before entering the Bhooth Bangla on 10th April (btw, that was the only lipstick I was carrying, it was an important lipstick) (Sic)," the 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress captioned the post.

Taking a hilarious dig at the situation, Akshay wrote in the comment section, "Lesson learnt: never come between a girl and her lipstick. Even a Khiladi will lose that fight."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents "Bhooth Bangla".

Made under the direction of Priyadarshan and jointly backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the project is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 10th April this year.

Along with Akshay and Wamiqa, "Bhooth Bangla" enjoys a stellar cast with some powerhouse performers such as Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, among others.

The project marks the return of Akshay and Priyadarshan after a long gap of 14 years.

--IANS

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